Bristol Press
Terryville Fish & Game Club's major fundraiser set
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale for the Terryville Fish & Game Club's major fundraiser, the annual Family Night Turkey Supper, which will be held Sept. 24. People can pick up dinners for takeout between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse at 21 Grove St., near middle pond. The menu includes sliced turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and butter, tossed salad, and a dessert.
Bristol Press
Kiss-A-Pig will return this year
BRISTOL – The eighth year of Kiss-A-Pig will return with Daisy the Pig to support the mission of Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Kiss-A-Pig is an annual fundraiser for the educational institution which pits local personalities against one another in a competition to raise the most funds for a grand prize, the chance to kiss the pot-bellied pig Daisy. Funding is set to help support the museum’s continuing mission of providing childhood educational opportunities.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Getting information on an old diner
I had a reader ask about the name of the railroad diner/restaurant that was on Prospect Street a few decades ago, and Josie Beucar, Janice Jacobs, Virginia Fasolo, Steve Casey, Josephine Ronzello and Jerry Rafaniello responded. Jerry, shown here with his wife, Carroll, after winning a dance contest in recent year, writes:
Bristol Press
Austin House in Plymouth demolished
PLYMOUTH – The Austin House on North Main Street, which was built in the 1800s and has sat vacant for the past two decades, has now been demolished as part of a state project. The demolition of the historical home is nearly complete. As of Thursday, only a portion...
'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In Farmington Closes After 20 Years In Business
The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community. Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We want to...
Bristol Press
Lois (Albrecht) Allaire
Lois (Albrecht) Allaire, 95, of Bristol departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Lois was a lifelong resident of Bristol, born on Feb. 5, 1927. She was the daughter of Robert Albrecht and Edith (Olson) Albrecht. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1945 and married her high-school sweetheart, Robert Allaire, in 1948. They moved to Troy, NY, and following Robert’s graduation from RPI in 1951, they returned to Bristol. Lois devoted her life to her family.
Bristol Press
Jersey Mike's Subs opens new location in Southington, kicks off fundraiser
SOUTHINGTON – Jersey Mike’s Subs opened its doors Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and fundraiser kick off. Jersey Mike’s Area Director and Operating Partner Chad Faulkner selected “Where Angels Play Foundation” as the recipient for all money raised at the fundraising event from Sept. 7-11.
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
Bristol Press
Darlene (Violette) Theriault
Darlene (Violette) Theriault, 80, of Bristol, widow of Maurice “Moe” Theriault, died on Sunday, (Sept. 4, 2022) at home. Darlene was born in Caribou, ME on Feb. 28, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Fidele and Oveline (Nadeau) Violette. She was raised and lived in Caribou where she graduated from Caribou High School.
Bristol Press
Sherry-Lee Chamberlain
Sherry-Lee Chamberlain, 52, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022. Born Jan. 10, 1970 in Presque-Isle, ME, she was the daughter of the late Arnold (Buck) Lee Joseph Chamberlain and Dorothy (Banziruk) Chamberlain. She graduated from BCHS class of 1988 and excelled in any job she held. She...
Bristol Press
Anonymous donation made in former mayor's name
BRISTOL – An anonymous donation supporting a permanent display case that contains items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library has been made in the name of the late Art Ward, fulfilling his expressed intention to support it. "The Library and Friends of the...
Eyewitness News
Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept. Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees. It also looks like someone dumped...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Bristol Press
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church seeking help from community
BRISTOL – Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is seeking help from the community in continuing their food and diaper distributions. The church at 355 Camp St. has been distributing bags of non-perishable food and diapers every two weeks on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since May 2020. Tracy...
WTNH.com
Waterbury officer gives back to community children
(WTNH) — “I just have a passion to work with kids and keeping them out of trouble. I always said I wanted to become a police officer to help people out and not to hurt them,” said Waterbury Officer Querino Maia. A Waterbury Officer for 23 and...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Wilhem Acosta-abrahante, 35, 91 Melrose St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv. Charles William Ciancioia, 23, 380 King St. Apt. 2, Bristol, two counts - evade resp-injury/prop damage, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, traffic control signals, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, improper turn/stop – no signal. Viktoria Mielcarek, 38,...
NBC Connecticut
Bird Scooters, E Bikes Now Available for Rent in Middletown
Bird scooters and e bikes are now available for rent in Middletown. City officials said they have teamed up with Bird, an environmentally friendly electric transportation company, to bring the shared e-scooters and bikes to Middletown. Both options are available to rent for short rides for anyone who is 18...
Bristol Press
Main Street Community Foundation gives music students more than $1,000 in scholarships
BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation recently presented Bristol music students with more than $1,000 in scholarships from the Dan Cistulli Memorial Music Fund. A scholarship reception was held Sept. 1 at the Main Street Foundation's office for seven Bristol students in grades 4 to 8, who were this year's scholarship recipients, along with members of the Cistulli family.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
