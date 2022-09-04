ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Terryville Fish & Game Club's major fundraiser set

BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale for the Terryville Fish & Game Club's major fundraiser, the annual Family Night Turkey Supper, which will be held Sept. 24. People can pick up dinners for takeout between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse at 21 Grove St., near middle pond. The menu includes sliced turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and butter, tossed salad, and a dessert.
Bristol Press

Kiss-A-Pig will return this year

BRISTOL – The eighth year of Kiss-A-Pig will return with Daisy the Pig to support the mission of Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Kiss-A-Pig is an annual fundraiser for the educational institution which pits local personalities against one another in a competition to raise the most funds for a grand prize, the chance to kiss the pot-bellied pig Daisy. Funding is set to help support the museum’s continuing mission of providing childhood educational opportunities.
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Getting information on an old diner

I had a reader ask about the name of the railroad diner/restaurant that was on Prospect Street a few decades ago, and Josie Beucar, Janice Jacobs, Virginia Fasolo, Steve Casey, Josephine Ronzello and Jerry Rafaniello responded. Jerry, shown here with his wife, Carroll, after winning a dance contest in recent year, writes:
Bristol Press

Austin House in Plymouth demolished

PLYMOUTH – The Austin House on North Main Street, which was built in the 1800s and has sat vacant for the past two decades, has now been demolished as part of a state project. The demolition of the historical home is nearly complete. As of Thursday, only a portion...
Bristol Press

Lois (Albrecht) Allaire

Lois (Albrecht) Allaire, 95, of Bristol departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Lois was a lifelong resident of Bristol, born on Feb. 5, 1927. She was the daughter of Robert Albrecht and Edith (Olson) Albrecht. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1945 and married her high-school sweetheart, Robert Allaire, in 1948. They moved to Troy, NY, and following Robert’s graduation from RPI in 1951, they returned to Bristol. Lois devoted her life to her family.
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
Bristol Press

Darlene (Violette) Theriault

Darlene (Violette) Theriault, 80, of Bristol, widow of Maurice “Moe” Theriault, died on Sunday, (Sept. 4, 2022) at home. Darlene was born in Caribou, ME on Feb. 28, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Fidele and Oveline (Nadeau) Violette. She was raised and lived in Caribou where she graduated from Caribou High School.
Bristol Press

Sherry-Lee Chamberlain

Sherry-Lee Chamberlain, 52, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022. Born Jan. 10, 1970 in Presque-Isle, ME, she was the daughter of the late Arnold (Buck) Lee Joseph Chamberlain and Dorothy (Banziruk) Chamberlain. She graduated from BCHS class of 1988 and excelled in any job she held. She...
Bristol Press

Anonymous donation made in former mayor's name

BRISTOL – An anonymous donation supporting a permanent display case that contains items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library has been made in the name of the late Art Ward, fulfilling his expressed intention to support it. "The Library and Friends of the...
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Bristol Press

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church seeking help from community

BRISTOL – Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is seeking help from the community in continuing their food and diaper distributions. The church at 355 Camp St. has been distributing bags of non-perishable food and diapers every two weeks on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since May 2020. Tracy...
WTNH.com

Waterbury officer gives back to community children

(WTNH) — “I just have a passion to work with kids and keeping them out of trouble. I always said I wanted to become a police officer to help people out and not to hurt them,” said Waterbury Officer Querino Maia. A Waterbury Officer for 23 and...
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Wilhem Acosta-abrahante, 35, 91 Melrose St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv. Charles William Ciancioia, 23, 380 King St. Apt. 2, Bristol, two counts - evade resp-injury/prop damage, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, traffic control signals, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, improper turn/stop – no signal. Viktoria Mielcarek, 38,...
NBC Connecticut

Bird Scooters, E Bikes Now Available for Rent in Middletown

Bird scooters and e bikes are now available for rent in Middletown. City officials said they have teamed up with Bird, an environmentally friendly electric transportation company, to bring the shared e-scooters and bikes to Middletown. Both options are available to rent for short rides for anyone who is 18...
Bristol Press

Main Street Community Foundation gives music students more than $1,000 in scholarships

BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation recently presented Bristol music students with more than $1,000 in scholarships from the Dan Cistulli Memorial Music Fund. A scholarship reception was held Sept. 1 at the Main Street Foundation's office for seven Bristol students in grades 4 to 8, who were this year's scholarship recipients, along with members of the Cistulli family.
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
