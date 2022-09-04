ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old child in Florida accidentally shoots, wounds 5-month-old baby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TAMPA, Fla. — A 3-year-old child in Florida accidentally wounded a 5-month-old baby on Saturday, and a woman in the home at the time of the shooting was arrested, authorities said.

Paula Marie Concepcion Santos, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

The shooting occurred in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. EDT, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the infant suffered a hip injury that was not considered to be life-threatening. The child was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police said that Concepcion Santos and a 3-year-old child were in the home at the time of the incident, WFTS-TV reported.

According to the news release, Concepcion Santos told police that the 3-year-old managed to gain possession of the weapon and fired it, injuring the baby.

The Times reported that police did not identify the children or their relationship to Concepcion Santos, citing Marsy’s Law.

“While we’re incredibly thankful this infant was not fatally injured, this should serve as a reminder to every parent or guardian to immediately go and check that their guns are properly secured,” Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor said in a statement. “Children should not be able to access firearms, and moreover, guns should always be stored in a locked safe with the ammo stored separately. Don’t put the life of a child at risk by being careless.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tampa Bay Area#Child Neglect#Police#Violent Crime#The Tampa Bay Times#Wfts Tv
