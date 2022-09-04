Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
wfxrtv.com
Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
WDBJ7.com
WITN
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
WDBJ7.com
Touching touchdown: Remarkable student scores first William Fleming home TD of season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Making the big play on the high school football field is the dream of so many, including one remarkable student at William Fleming High School. “Tyree loves football and now he is going to have an opportunity to get in the endzone,” says Fleming head football coach Jamar Lovelace.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech students help relief efforts in eastern Kentucky
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech students are reflecting on their time spent in Kentucky helping with relief efforts. The students spent Sept. 4, cleaning mud out of houses, cooking meals and organizing supplies. Virginia Tech senior, Luke Schauber, says it was important to lend a helping hand to people...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech
Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
No injuries in Wise Ave house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that the roof of the home collapsed. Check back for updates on this...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
WDBJ7.com
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong is visiting Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist cyclist Kristin Armstrong is visiting the star city. She’s supporting Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 female cyclist team. A program she was a part of before it came to Roanoke. “Without this program, I definitely wouldn’t be able to say...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Virginia man pronounced dead after being pulled from ocean in Duck
The Town of Duck has reported the death of a Virginia man along the town’s beach. According to a Duck press release issued early Saturday afternoon, at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, “the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College launches new cycling program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star city is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former US Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.
Deadly crash involving Amtrak train in Virginia
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
