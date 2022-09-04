ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
Virginia Tech students help relief efforts in eastern Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech students are reflecting on their time spent in Kentucky helping with relief efforts. The students spent Sept. 4, cleaning mud out of houses, cooking meals and organizing supplies. Virginia Tech senior, Luke Schauber, says it was important to lend a helping hand to people...
CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech

Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
No injuries in Wise Ave house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that the roof of the home collapsed. Check back for updates on this...
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong is visiting Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist cyclist Kristin Armstrong is visiting the star city. She’s supporting Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 female cyclist team. A program she was a part of before it came to Roanoke. “Without this program, I definitely wouldn’t be able to say...
Virginia man pronounced dead after being pulled from ocean in Duck

The Town of Duck has reported the death of a Virginia man along the town’s beach. According to a Duck press release issued early Saturday afternoon, at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, “the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived.
Roanoke College launches new cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star city is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former US Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
