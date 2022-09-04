An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude. Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.Earlier this month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 22km southwest of Malesso, the southernmost village on Guam. Guam is located on the “Ring of Fire”, the volcanic hotspot and ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin. Read More Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Elon Musk says ‘civilisation will crumble’ without oil and gas in short-termFour tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO