Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Guam, no tsunami threat
An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude. Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.Earlier this month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 22km southwest of Malesso, the southernmost village on Guam. Guam is located on the “Ring of Fire”, the volcanic hotspot and ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin. Read More Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Elon Musk says ‘civilisation will crumble’ without oil and gas in short-termFour tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
Earthquake: 3.4 quake hits near Banning, Calif.
The earthquake occurred six miles from Beaumont, six miles from Yucaipa, 10 miles from Palm Springs, and 12 miles from Desert Hot Springs.
What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer
Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
