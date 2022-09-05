ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool U21 2-2 Manchester United U21 Match Report | Premier League 2

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Reds come from behind again to grab a point against local rivals.

Liverpool's under-21s and Manchester United's under-21s played out a hugely enjoyable 2-2 draw in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

Barry Lewtas will be pleased with the character shown by his team coming from behind again to earn a point.

The impressive Jake Cain nearly gave Liverpool the lead in the 6th minute when he smashed the crossbar with a strike from 25 yards.

He didn't have to wait long however to give the home side the lead in the 37th minute, firing home a pass from Bobby Clark with the help of a slight deflection.

Five minutes after the interval, United equalised when Isak Hansen-Aarøen finished well when Liverpool failed to clear a corner.

The Red Devils then took the lead six minutes later when Charlie McNeill scored from the penalty spot.

It only took four minutes for Lewtas' team to equalise however when the lively Clark reacted fastest to tap home after Layton Stewart's penalty had been saved.

Next up for the under-21s is a trip to the capital to face Chelsea on Saturday at 12pm BST.

Liverpool Team

Fabian Mrozek, Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas, Dominic Corness, Melkamu Frauendorf, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart, Jake Cain, James Norris

Used Subs

Oakley Cannonier (for Frauendorf, 68 mins)

Luca Stephenson (for Cain, 83 mins)

Harvey Blair (for Stewart, 86 mins)

Unused Subs

Liam Hughes, Oludare Olufunwa

