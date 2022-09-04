Read full article on original website
Related
A Key Inflation Pressure Is Easing: Used Car Prices From These Firms Are The First To Crack
TrueCar Inc. TRUE recently took a look at industry-wide vehicle sales. The findings confirmed the company's prediction that the industry may be turning the corner. According to TrueCar's August analysis, incentives for purchasing new vehicles have risen for the second consecutive month. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for...
Volcon Jumps Into E-Bike Market - Lauches 'Brat'
All-electric, off-road powersports company Volcon Inc VLCN said it has officially entered the e-bike market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat. Built like a motorcycle, Brat integrates Volcon's design elements, using the exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Grunt and Stag. Brat has...
CARS・
Benzinga
A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
A 'Down Cycle' Is Coming For Data Storage Stocks; A Bearish Analyst Is Not Sugar Coating His Reasons
Benchmark analyst Mark Miller reiterated a Sell on Western Digital Corp WDC and a $34 price target citing concerns over the strength and duration of the down cycle and weakening hyperscale. At an investor conference, Western Digital management indicated preparing for a down cycle driven by demand. NAND bit supply...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pilot Pay Is Starting To Hurt Airline Profit. One Carrier Is Using An Unusual Strategy To Gain An Advantage
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth downgraded Mesa Air Group Inc MESA and SkyWest Inc SKYW to Underperform as she believes the pilot rates being established across the regional industry will diminish the earnings power of regional airlines. American Airlines Group Inc AAL, which has about 55% of regional lift at...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
164K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0