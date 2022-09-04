ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News obtains Governor’s state plane travels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night KELOLAND News told you how Governor Kristi Noem is defending her use of the state airplane. Now we are taking a look at flight records for the governor and her predecessor. KELOLAND News submitted a public records request one week ago Wednesday...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
POLITICS
farmforum.net

Plan emerges to attract Ukrainians to South Dakota; refugees could help businesses

A statewide humanitarian effort to welcome Ukrainian war refugees into South Dakota is underway as businesses cast a net everywhere for future employees. Spearheaded by Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney and others from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, the aim is to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to the state.
EDUCATION
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota, Lakota tribes settle voting rights lawsuit

PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Federal District Court for South Dakota approved a settlement between the State of South Dakota and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, resolving a lawsuit challenging the State’s numerous violations of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), also known as the “Motor-Voter Law.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KELOLAND TV

READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
TRAVEL
KELOLAND TV

SD agrees to change Native voter-registration practices

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s secretary of state and several members of Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet have agreed to be more diligent in protecting voting rights of Native Americans. They have reached settlement with several tribal governments and other groups in Rosebud Sioux Tribe et al...
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Safety#Gun Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Legislature#South Dakota News Watch
dakotanewsnow.com

Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Help in fight to end hunger during Hunger Action Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy