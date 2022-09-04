Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND News obtains Governor’s state plane travels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night KELOLAND News told you how Governor Kristi Noem is defending her use of the state airplane. Now we are taking a look at flight records for the governor and her predecessor. KELOLAND News submitted a public records request one week ago Wednesday...
KELOLAND TV
Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
KELOLAND TV
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
sdpb.org
Potential polling from the governor's race, plus a tour of Sisseton
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. We look at the current South Dakota COVID numbers and get more information about the newly approved vaccinations for the fall. We meet the candidates for state house...
KELOLAND TV
Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced
PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
farmforum.net
Plan emerges to attract Ukrainians to South Dakota; refugees could help businesses
A statewide humanitarian effort to welcome Ukrainian war refugees into South Dakota is underway as businesses cast a net everywhere for future employees. Spearheaded by Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney and others from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, the aim is to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to the state.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota, Lakota tribes settle voting rights lawsuit
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Federal District Court for South Dakota approved a settlement between the State of South Dakota and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, resolving a lawsuit challenging the State’s numerous violations of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), also known as the “Motor-Voter Law.”
KELOLAND TV
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
KELOLAND TV
SD agrees to change Native voter-registration practices
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s secretary of state and several members of Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet have agreed to be more diligent in protecting voting rights of Native Americans. They have reached settlement with several tribal governments and other groups in Rosebud Sioux Tribe et al...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre 6-year-old among the 81 wishes granted in by Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana in FY2022
As Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana kicks off a new fiscal year, the organization is celebrating that it granted 81 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses from September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. . “When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Asks Secretary Of State Not To Resign Until After November Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Republican Party has requested Secretary of State Ed Buchanan continue in his role through the end of the general election in November. This request was made Thursday in a letter sent to Buchanan from Frank Eathorne, chairman of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
KELOLAND TV
Help in fight to end hunger during Hunger Action Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding...
KELOLAND TV
More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
South Dakota among 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
