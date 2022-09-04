ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

houmatimes.com

Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a Fast Stop convenience store located at 9150 Joor Road in response to a business burglary. When an employee arrived at work that morning, the front windows were damaged and an ATM was missing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

State employee, 1 other arrested by deputies on drug, gun charges

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Houma cops shoot suspect

Louisiana troopers are investigating after a cop in Houma reportedly shot someone. “Detectives… are currently en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Houma Police Department
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Lacassine-area woman arrested after malnourished dogs found on property

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Lacassine-area woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property. Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, of Iowa, La., faces charges of simple cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana. No...
JENNINGS, LA
cenlanow.com

La. State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges

LIVINGSTON La. (WGNO) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals near the Albany area. According to deputies, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of making drug transition on Tuesday. According to the Division of Administration website, Hull is an Executive Secretary for the State Board...
ALBANY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LEONVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
LIVINGSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Drive-by shooting in St. Charles Parish strikes man, two vehicles

LULING, La. (WGNO)— One person was wounded after detectives say multiple shots rang out near a St. Charles Parish residence on Sunday (Sept. 4). Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
LULING, LA

