Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
cenlanow.com
BR woman admits to taking trio of prescription drugs prior to arrest for OWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln. The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge. A deputy responded to...
Lafayette woman searching for stolen ring
Morgan Rees was awakened this morning by police after her car was broken into at a home off of Congress Street in Lafayette.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a Fast Stop convenience store located at 9150 Joor Road in response to a business burglary. When an employee arrived at work that morning, the front windows were damaged and an ATM was missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
cenlanow.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana investigating shooting that left one man dead
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to respond to a reported shooting on Wednesday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had apparently been shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the 600 block of St. Louis St. and the victim...
cenlanow.com
State employee, 1 other arrested by deputies on drug, gun charges
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
cenlanow.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Houma cops shoot suspect
Louisiana troopers are investigating after a cop in Houma reportedly shot someone. “Detectives… are currently en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Houma Police Department
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
cenlanow.com
Lacassine-area woman arrested after malnourished dogs found on property
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Lacassine-area woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property. Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, of Iowa, La., faces charges of simple cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana. No...
cenlanow.com
La. State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges
LIVINGSTON La. (WGNO) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals near the Albany area. According to deputies, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of making drug transition on Tuesday. According to the Division of Administration website, Hull is an Executive Secretary for the State Board...
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
cenlanow.com
Drive-by shooting in St. Charles Parish strikes man, two vehicles
LULING, La. (WGNO)— One person was wounded after detectives say multiple shots rang out near a St. Charles Parish residence on Sunday (Sept. 4). Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
wbrz.com
Police arrest armed man accused of assaulting girls waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted one girl and pointed a gun at another while they were waiting for the school bus on back-to-back mornings. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 26-year-old Hunter Talley terrorized the first victim at a school bus pick-up...
Comments / 1