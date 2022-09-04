On 08/30/2022 at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Miller Mart on Miller Ave. in reference to a homeless male pulling a knife on a customer inside the store. When Officers arrived on scene, employees of the store stated that the male had fled the store and had gone into the woods behind the store where he’d been camping. After checking the area, an officer located Harold Centers standing outside of a tent in the woods behind Miller Mart. He could see a pocket knife hanging half out of Mr. Centers’ right pocket so he instructed him to empty both of his pockets. After he did so, the officer instructed Mr. Centers to walk towards him and then detained him with handcuffs for his own safety while investigating the incident.

