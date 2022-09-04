ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
City
Whitwell, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, TN
Marion County, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge

Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Foul Play
fox5atlanta.com

33-year-old cold case murder solved

The GBI has identified the killer in the 1988 Dade County murder of Stacey Lyn Chahorski. The GBI says Frederick Wise would have been 34 at the time of the killing. He died in a car accident in 1999. Authorities say Wise had a lengthy criminal history across multiple states.
DADE COUNTY, GA
darnews.com

Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested

A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Public Safety
WTVC

Moped rider seriously injured after Thursday crash in Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department says a crash involving a vehicle and a moped left a woman seriously injured. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive around 5:07 a.m. Police say the moped rider was flown to Erlanger. Her status is unknown right now, according to Cleveland Police. CPD says...
CLEVELAND, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN BRANDISHES KNIFE AND THREATENS TO STAB CUSTOMER TO DEATH AT MILLER AVE. MILLER MART

On 08/30/2022 at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Miller Mart on Miller Ave. in reference to a homeless male pulling a knife on a customer inside the store. When Officers arrived on scene, employees of the store stated that the male had fled the store and had gone into the woods behind the store where he’d been camping. After checking the area, an officer located Harold Centers standing outside of a tent in the woods behind Miller Mart. He could see a pocket knife hanging half out of Mr. Centers’ right pocket so he instructed him to empty both of his pockets. After he did so, the officer instructed Mr. Centers to walk towards him and then detained him with handcuffs for his own safety while investigating the incident.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVC

HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School

A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

