WTVCFOX
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Marion County woman, sheriff's office says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Marion County woman, the sheriff's office says. 44-year-old Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford went missing on August 9th. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
WTVC
3 arrested for drive-by shooting at Cleveland home, says sheriff's office
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at a Cleveland home in June, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. On Tuesday, June 28th the BCSO says shots were fired from the street toward a home in the Rolling Brook Community. BCSO...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
WTVCFOX
One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
WTVC
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
fox5atlanta.com
33-year-old cold case murder solved
The GBI has identified the killer in the 1988 Dade County murder of Stacey Lyn Chahorski. The GBI says Frederick Wise would have been 34 at the time of the killing. He died in a car accident in 1999. Authorities say Wise had a lengthy criminal history across multiple states.
darnews.com
Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested
A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
Former McMinnville Police appears in court on Domestic Assault Charge
31-year-old Chris Odom appeared in Warren County General Sessions Court Tuesday of a charge of domestic assault that took place in April of this year. Odom’s case was continued until November 1. Odom was arrested in August for a criminal incident involving a woman he was in a domestic...
8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases
A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.
Alleged killer identified in 33-year-old Dade County homicide cold case
The identity of a man believed to have killed a woman in Dade County almost 34 years ago has been revealed using genealo...
WTVC
Moped rider seriously injured after Thursday crash in Cleveland
The Cleveland Police Department says a crash involving a vehicle and a moped left a woman seriously injured. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive around 5:07 a.m. Police say the moped rider was flown to Erlanger. Her status is unknown right now, according to Cleveland Police. CPD says...
WTVC
Ringgold cyclist arrested for allegedly committing battery at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Ringgold cyclist is facing charges for allegedly riding through an active work zone, pepper spraying a construction worker, and pointing a stun gun at him at Chickamauga Battlefield, the National Park Service says. National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN BRANDISHES KNIFE AND THREATENS TO STAB CUSTOMER TO DEATH AT MILLER AVE. MILLER MART
On 08/30/2022 at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Miller Mart on Miller Ave. in reference to a homeless male pulling a knife on a customer inside the store. When Officers arrived on scene, employees of the store stated that the male had fled the store and had gone into the woods behind the store where he’d been camping. After checking the area, an officer located Harold Centers standing outside of a tent in the woods behind Miller Mart. He could see a pocket knife hanging half out of Mr. Centers’ right pocket so he instructed him to empty both of his pockets. After he did so, the officer instructed Mr. Centers to walk towards him and then detained him with handcuffs for his own safety while investigating the incident.
WTVC
HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School
A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
WTVC
Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
