ABC6.com
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
ABC6.com
Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
ABC6.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Coventry Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Flat River Road. Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and that the driver was the only person on board. The driver...
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hammer attack
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for a deadly hammer attack from nearly two years ago. Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted last month of the murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct. 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to...
Blackstone Man Held On $10K Bail For Allegedly Assaulting Teenage Girl
A Blackstone man was being held on $10,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl last week, authorities said. Michael Verzosa, age 34, was arrested after police responded to call about the assault on Mendon Street in Blackstone around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said.
2012 New Bedford rape suspect released on bail
The New Bedford man charged in connection with a decade-old rape case has been released on bail, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
fallriverreporter.com
Three people indicted, including child’s mother, in fentanyl intoxication death of 2-year-old child
Three people have been indicted, including the child’s mother, in the fentanyl intoxication death of a 2-year-old child. According to Pawtucket Police, on the evening of December 10, 2021, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child, sadly, was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
bpdnews.com
B2 Drug Control Unit Make Drug Trafficking Arrest
Following an investigation, Officers assigned to the District B2 Drug Control Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant for Shawn Bowden,48, of Boston. Officers were able to locate Bowden in the area of Nubian Square and observed Bowden make numerous street-level drug transactions. Bowden was stopped and Officers were able to recover approximately 22 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a knife, and a quantity of US Currency.
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
ABC6.com
4 arrested in connection to Pawtucket armed robbery
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said that four Rhode Islanders were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the city. Sgt. Christopher LeFort said that 25-year-old Tia Pierce, of Wakefield, 24-year-old Dante Durrel, of Pawtucket, and 19-year-olds Mason Emery, of Charlestown, and Jayden Sacco of Westerly were all arrested Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
ABC6.com
Man stabbed in Providence overnight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a man was stabbed in the city early Wednesday morning. A patrolling officer was flagged down while walking near Dyer and Dorrance Streets at about 1 a.m. There was a 46-year-old man there who had been stabbed. Investigators tracked down and...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in Coventry
A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Suspended After Arrested For Drug Charges
A Massachusetts corrections officer is suspended after he was arrested on drug-related charges, authorities said. Vito Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested while arriving to work at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. He was later arraigned on three counts of possession of a class...
liveboston617.org
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
ABC6.com
While violent crime in Providence is down, Elorza says car thefts remain ‘stubbornly level’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While violent crimes in Providence are down, Mayor Jorge Elorza said Wednesday that car thefts remain “stubbornly level.”. “We’re really excited that violent crime is way down. In fact, I think we’re having the safest summer in terms of violent crime that we’ve probably ever had,” said Elorza. “But property crime has remained stubbornly level. In fact, this year year to date were right in line with the five year average.”
NECN
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield family displaced by fire
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
