liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Coventry Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Flat River Road. Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and that the driver was the only person on board. The driver...
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three people indicted, including child’s mother, in fentanyl intoxication death of 2-year-old child

Three people have been indicted, including the child’s mother, in the fentanyl intoxication death of a 2-year-old child. According to Pawtucket Police, on the evening of December 10, 2021, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child, sadly, was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
PAWTUCKET, RI
bpdnews.com

B2 Drug Control Unit Make Drug Trafficking Arrest

Following an investigation, Officers assigned to the District B2 Drug Control Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant for Shawn Bowden,48, of Boston. Officers were able to locate Bowden in the area of Nubian Square and observed Bowden make numerous street-level drug transactions. Bowden was stopped and Officers were able to recover approximately 22 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a knife, and a quantity of US Currency.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

4 arrested in connection to Pawtucket armed robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said that four Rhode Islanders were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the city. Sgt. Christopher LeFort said that 25-year-old Tia Pierce, of Wakefield, 24-year-old Dante Durrel, of Pawtucket, and 19-year-olds Mason Emery, of Charlestown, and Jayden Sacco of Westerly were all arrested Tuesday.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in Providence overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a man was stabbed in the city early Wednesday morning. A patrolling officer was flagged down while walking near Dyer and Dorrance Streets at about 1 a.m. There was a 46-year-old man there who had been stabbed. Investigators tracked down and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester

BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

While violent crime in Providence is down, Elorza says car thefts remain ‘stubbornly level’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While violent crimes in Providence are down, Mayor Jorge Elorza said Wednesday that car thefts remain “stubbornly level.”. “We’re really excited that violent crime is way down. In fact, I think we’re having the safest summer in terms of violent crime that we’ve probably ever had,” said Elorza. “But property crime has remained stubbornly level. In fact, this year year to date were right in line with the five year average.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield family displaced by fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

