Read full article on original website
Related
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills star in Week 1 vs. Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL season debut on Thursday. In this exciting season opener, there are a lot of intriguing storylines for notable players like Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Stefon Diggs, and Cooper Kupp. Let’s focus on some Josh Allen Week 1 predictions here.
NFL・
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL・
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
It feels like anything could happen with the Dallas Cowboys this season. They’ve got enough top-end talent to compete with just about anyone. They’ve also got a patchwork offensive line, one singular wide receiver on the active roster with an NFL touchdown on his record, and a kicker they’ve already fired once in the past. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can retain their NFC East crown or even their playoff viability this year. At the starting line of what feels like one of the Cowboys’ most unpredictable seasons in years, here are four bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will square off in the long-anticipated NFL season opener on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below. Buffalo is coming off an exciting season where they went 11-6, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as […] The post ‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll Has Message For Seahawks' Doubters This Year
The consensus opinion among prognosticators is that the Seattle Seahawks are in for a rough go of it this fall. Pete Carroll disagrees. There are a lot of people doubting the Seahawks, but their head coach is not one of them. "I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said...
‘I don’t care what anybody says’: Pete Carroll sounds off on dire Seahawks expectations sans Russell Wilson
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0