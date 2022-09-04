Read full article on original website
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand slates Chelsea decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and insists next boss will be a ‘downgrade’
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has blasted Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and has warned whoever follows the Germain will be a "downgrade". Tuchel was sacked after recording just two wins from Chelsea's first six Premier League games and losing their Champions League group stage opener 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
Jamie Carragher: Are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reaching the end of a cycle? Reds defended like kids against Napoli
Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about Liverpool's future under Jurgen Klopp, describing their performance in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Napoli as "embarrassing" and accusing them of defending like "kids". Klopp's side conceded three goals in a dismal first half and another straight after the break at the Diego...
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Champions League hits and misses: Liverpool's machine looks broken, Richarlison shows Spurs can hit from all angles
It was a tough day for Champions League-winning German coaches in the Premier League but while Thomas Tuchel's travails with Chelsea are now over, Jurgen Klopp's problems are an ongoing concern following Liverpool's chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli. The result equalled the biggest defeat that the club has suffered in...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Napoli on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Met Police recruit specialist football hate crime officer after Sky Sports News documentary
The Metropolitan Police have recruited a specialist officer to focus on hate crime in football - as a direct result of a Sky Sports News investigation. In a special documentary which aired just before Christmas, Sky Sports News highlighted the country's first football-specific hate crime police officer, PC Stuart Ward in the West Midlands.
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
