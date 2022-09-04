ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jq4eU_0hi4j89j00

Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed.

According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.

“There’s no reason hearing Mayim say ‘Single Jeopardy’ should annoy me as much as it does,” one critic proclaimed. “But it makes me irrationally annoyed.”

Another critic states that this kind of “mess up” warrants Ken Jennings to take over the hosting duties of the show. “I can’t take hearing Mayim Bialik say ‘Single Jeopardy’ much longer,” the critic wrote.

Meanwhile, Bialik did set the record straight about the situation by saying she actually did not make up the term. During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022, Bialik revealed that while the clue boards she reviews say “Single Jeopardy”, she also said the late hosting icon Alex Trebek used to phase as well. “There’s 86 people watching what I’m doing, listening. If they wanted me to redo it, I would’ve been happy to redo it, button one said anything.”

Bialik also said in a different interview if she does mess up a line, she’s forced to reshoot. She noted that nothing goes on air without being approved by both producers and researchers. “I say things all the time where they’ll be like, ‘What? Do it again.” So it’s not like Mayim’s going rogue. Everything is very carefully monitored. There’s a thing in my ear, I promise.”

Mayim Bialik Describes Hosting ‘Jeopardy’ as Overwhelming ‘In a Really Good Way’

During a recent appearance on the Insider Jeopardy! Podcast, Mayim Bialik, along with Ken Jennings, opened up about what it’s like to host Jeopardy! “It’s overwhelming,” Bialik stated. “But in a really good way.”

Bialik also said that she does know about the reactions and remarks about her hosting. “I mean, we’re still people. I can’t say that when you hear things that are constructive criticism that you don’t start thinking a little too much about it. But I don’t know, I kind of take everybody’s opinion both with a grain of salt but also believe everybody has a right to their opinion.”

Jennings also reflected on first discovering the “passionate” Jeopardy! fan base when he was a contestant. He recalled how some viewers didn’t enjoy watching him and would constantly make comments. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s like three more months of this. This guy’s going to have a bad summer. I just kind of had to dissociate. Jeopardy!’s got such a big diverse audience, you’re not going to be able to please everybody every night. But I think that’s a virtue of having a couple hosts.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Hilarious Error

As one of America’s favorite game shows, Jeopardy! has been known for decades to feature some of the most intelligent contestants in the country. That said, even the smartest contestants have made some pretty epic blunders in their responses. And while most websites’ error pages pop up with a “404” or “Page Not Found” message, Jeopardy! put a hilarious new spin on theirs and it has fans in absolute stitches.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Fox News

‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’

Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy