WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
WKYT 27
UK students shaken after shooting at off-campus party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky students are shaken up after an overnight shooting at an off-campus party. While the shooting didn’t happen on campus, many people who live in the neighborhood where the shooting happened are UK students. We caught up with a number of students on...
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
foxlexington.com
Lexington residents get emotional at ONE Lexington gun violence forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local community organization and city leaders rallied together Tuesday evening to host a forum on gun violence. The goal was to hear from people in the Gainesway and Center Parkway neighborhoods regarding their concerns about the recent spike in shootings. It was an...
WTVQ
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
foxlexington.com
Woman arrested outside of Coach Calipari’s residence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was arrested outside of UK Basketball Coach Calipari’s home on Tuesday, according to authorities. The University of Kentucky and Lexington Police departments said they were called to Calipari’s home on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they arrested a woman outside the residence and charged her with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
foxlexington.com
UK’s 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southeastern Conference basketball season will be here before we know it, and Kentucky now has dates for all of their 2022-23 men’s hoops conference games. The Wildcats have 18 league games this season, including the traditional home-and-away opponents like Tennessee, Florida, and...
WKYT 27
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest after the shooting of a University of Kentucky student. Jason Almanza-Arroyo is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication. The police department announced the arrest just after 7 a.m. The shooting happened around midnight...
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
foxlexington.com
Arrest made following shooting near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue. According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public. Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted for domestic violence-related assaults
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man wanted for kidnapping and several domestic violence-related assaults is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Aaron Beckner has three active warrants for assault 2nd (domestic violence), one for kidnapping, and a fifth for intimidating a participant in the legal process.
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky launches new helpline for students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – First-year University of Kentucky (UK) students may have a lot of questions that can now be easily answered by just picking up the phone. UK has launched the new helpline, 859-218-YouK (9685). The call center expects a range of general inquiries ranging from directions...
foxlexington.com
Meet Jessamine County’s newest K-9 Batman
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 officer was officially sworn in. The officer’s name is Batman and his Robin is Deputy Aaron Haden. When asked about how he feels being Robin, Haden said he is all about it...
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
Man charged after UK student shot at house party near campus
A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to a late-night shooting Wednesday at a house party near the University of Kentucky's campus.
wymt.com
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
lakercountry.com
Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WKYT 27
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
