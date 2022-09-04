ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

‘Staff miscommunication’: Taylor student-athlete participates in extracurricular after being prohibited by school

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor Middle School released a statement after a student-athlete that was not at school during the day was “inadvertently allowed to participate in football practice after receiving serious consequences that prohibited their participation,” district officials said Friday.

“The mistake was due to staff miscommunication, and processes and procedures have been reviewed to ensure only eligible students are allowed to attend and participate in extracurricular activities,” Taylor Middle School Principal Steven Vigil said.

A release from the school said the staff believes consequences are an important part of the disciplinary process, and the school would continue to enforce our student code of conduct, as well as policies and procedures.

In relation to the incident, the school also said any allegation, true or false, would be investigated and handled in the most serious manner possible.

No additional details on the incident were made available.

Jack Janes
4d ago

Why is this “news”? A kid skipped school. He’s not the 1st & won’t be the last. Handle your business w/o making it a media thing.

