ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick defeats Spider-Man: No Way Home for the number one spot as moviegoers enjoy $3 tickets on National Cinema Day

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cinema Day sent audiences to theaters across the country in droves on Saturday, as they could view films for just $3.

By Sunday Spider-Man: No Way home and Top Gun: Maverick were toe-to-toe for the number one spot of the weekend, Deadline reported.

The latter film is already the top-grossing feature film of the year so far, crossing the $700 million mark ahead of Labor Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCsRB_0hi4iAnj00
Update: Cinema Day drove audiences to theaters across the country in droves on Saturday, as they could view films for just $3 and by Sunday Spider-Man: No Way home and Top Gun: Maverick were toe-to-toe for the number one spot of the weekend

Marvel's rerelease of Spider-Man raked in $7.6 million in just four days of being back on the silver screen.

To that end, Sony is declaring it the top grosser of the weekend, although distribution box office analysts are torn between which of the two blockbusters reigns.

The outlet also reported that movies in the top 10 saw '100%-257% Friday-to-Saturday surges.'

For Top Gun specifically, there was a 139% increase on Saturday, landing at a total of $2.6M. And for the overall weekend, Paramount counted a $7 million total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiP1Z_0hi4iAnj00
Re-release: Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya and was originally released in December 2021

Steve Buck, Chief Strategy Officer of EntTelligence called the weekend an overall accomplishment.

He said: 'The success of National Cinema Day was measured in patron count this past weekend.

'It was about bringing back audiences who were still concerned about the return to the theater, and for rewarding loyal moviegoers.

'Arguably, this is the first time there was a push for moviegoing, as opposed to seeing a particular movie. Collectively, the industry succeeded.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rywWh_0hi4iAnj00
Milestone: Maverick is already the top-grossing feature film of the year so far, crossing the $700 million mark ahead of Labor Day

It marks a stark contrast to the prior weekend, which was the lowest-grossing weekend of the summer.

Other films that thrived over the holiday weekend were DC League of Super-Pets, Bullet Train, and The Invitation.

Moviegoers were given just days to mark their calendars in preparation for the one-day-only affair, as the announcement for Cinema Day was made on Sunday, August 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7re1_0hi4iAnj00
Career high: Tom Cruise saw the biggest success of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Country music superstar Luke Combs stops his concert to give two young fans $140 from his wallet after reading their sign revealing they stacked firewood to buy the $200 tickets

Country superstar Luke Combs has refunded two children who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner at the Bangor show on Friday night to tell Combs of their hard work to earn enough money to pay for the tickets.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Entertain#Labor Day#National Cinema Day#Paramount#Enttelligence
IndieWire

‘Return to Seoul’ Review: A Jagged and Riveting Adoption Drama Carried by One of 2022’s Best Performances

a shark-like adoption drama that its 25-year-old heroine wears like an extra layer of skin or sharp cartilage. The film spans eight years over the course of two hours, but you can feel its bristly texture and self-possessed violence from the disorienting first scenes. Played by plastic artist and first-time actress Park Ji-Min (who gives a towering performance worthy of the same attention that Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh will receive for their work this fall), the French-raised Freddie arrives in Seoul without context, which leaves us the fool’s errand of trying to “solve” her identity over a few too...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

584K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy