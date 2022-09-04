For the first time since 1974, the CU Buffs will make the trek down I-25 to play at the Air Force Academy. It's the 2nd game in a home-and-home series between the Buffs and Falcons. Air Force won the first meeting back in 2019 in Boulder 30-23 in overtime. The Falcons are favored by 18 points in Saturday's matchup. Air Force is coming off a dominating win over Northern Iowa where the Falcons rushed for 582 yards. Conversely, the Buffs are coming off a disappointing loss where they gave up 31 points and 261 yards rushing in the 2nd half...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO