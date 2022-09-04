Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Claressa Shields: Savannah Marshall amateur loss ‘wasn’t a fair fight’
Savannah Marshall is the only boxer, amateur or pro, to have beaten Claressa Shields. Yet Shields, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of her undisputed championship clash with Marshall on Saturday, claimed she didn't even deserve to lose their amateur contest. "I had a lot against me. I feel like I...
SkySports
Savannah Marshall warns Claressa Shields: I'm different. I'll take a punch to knock you out'
When Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields this weekend, live on Sky Sports, she insists she will be calm. She has to be. On Saturday, when the crowd at the O2 Arena will be roaring all around them, when they will be fighting for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, when they can finally put to rest a rivalry that has festered for more than a decade, all that noise and fury can fall away.
SkySports
Seniesa Estrada: It's an exciting time for female boxing
World champion Seniesa Estrada looks ahead to the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall fight. Watch live on Sky Sports on Saturday at 7.30pm.
SkySports
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will not make their ring walks before 9.40pm as the world champions finally settle their rivalry on Saturday night. The world middleweight champions will collide in an undisputed title fight on a historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm, featuring Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash against Alycia Baumgardner.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
SkySports
Alycia Baumgardner: 'Pampered Mikaela Mayer is definitely not better than me'
Alycia Baumgardner and Mikaela Mayer are both world champions. The former is the WBC super-featherweight champion, the latter holds both the WBO and IBF titles. But ahead of their unification fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, Baumgardner has labelled Mayer "pampered". "I think it comes with being part of...
SkySports
Ben Stokes: Alex Hales one of the world's best T20 players | Harry Brook set to make Test debut
England Test captain Ben Stokes believes that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world. He also revealed that Harry Brook will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval.
SkySports
US Open: Nick Kyrgios bows out after loss to Karen Khachanov in quarter-finals
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first Grand Slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov. After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British teenager's US Open title defence over, so what's next?
Emma Raducanu has seen her US Open title defence fall at the first hurdle, while a dramatic rankings slide will see her slip outside of the Top 80, so what's next for the British teenager?. Following her first-round exit to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the British No 1 now has...
SkySports
US Open: Casper Ruud increases hopes of becoming world No 1 by reaching semi-finals in New York
Norway's Casper Ruud defeated Matteo Berrettini in straight-sets to reach his first US Open semi-final and increase his hopes of becoming world No 1. Ruud saved two set points in the third set on his way to a 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Italian Berrettini. The French Open finalist...
SkySports
US Open: Caroline Garcia stuns Coco Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final
Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world No 1 when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.
SkySports
Hero Cup: Seve Ballesteros' son criticises DP World Tour over launch of Seve Trophy 'copy'
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15 along with two playing captains, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session. The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy,...
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
US Open: Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur through to semi-finals in New York
Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. The Tunisian is through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the second successive major tournament following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success against Serena Williams' conqueror Tomljanovic.
Comments / 0