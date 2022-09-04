When Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields this weekend, live on Sky Sports, she insists she will be calm. She has to be. On Saturday, when the crowd at the O2 Arena will be roaring all around them, when they will be fighting for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, when they can finally put to rest a rivalry that has festered for more than a decade, all that noise and fury can fall away.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO