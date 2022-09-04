ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Savannah Marshall warns Claressa Shields: I'm different. I'll take a punch to knock you out'

When Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields this weekend, live on Sky Sports, she insists she will be calm. She has to be. On Saturday, when the crowd at the O2 Arena will be roaring all around them, when they will be fighting for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, when they can finally put to rest a rivalry that has festered for more than a decade, all that noise and fury can fall away.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will not make their ring walks before 9.40pm as the world champions finally settle their rivalry on Saturday night. The world middleweight champions will collide in an undisputed title fight on a historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm, featuring Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash against Alycia Baumgardner.
US Open: Nick Kyrgios bows out after loss to Karen Khachanov in quarter-finals

Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first Grand Slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov. After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.
US Open: Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur through to semi-finals in New York

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. The Tunisian is through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the second successive major tournament following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success against Serena Williams' conqueror Tomljanovic.
