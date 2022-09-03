ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Greenberg Earns Degree at University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
KINGSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Maryland State
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Vazquez Sullivan On#Gpa#Umgc#Framingham Celebrating#The National Guard
FraminghamSOURCE

Chandrasekar Graduates from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY – University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Deepakraj Chandrasekar of Marlborough, on completing their Master of Science in Project Management this August. Well done, Patriot!. University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky,...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Marlborough Students on Tufts University Dean’s List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Sousa Wins Framingham State Representative Race

FRAMINGHAM – Based on the unofficial results from the Framingham City Clerk’s office School Committee chair Priscila Sousa won the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative seat. She defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard with 51.7% of the votes. Voter turnout across the City of Framingham was at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Annunciation Orthodox Church Welcomes Father Gregory Harrigle

NATICK – Father Gregory Harrigle has been assigned as Priest-In-Charge at Annunciation Orthodox Church in Natick. “We are extremely excited to welcome Father Gregory to our church community here in Natick,” said John Fedak, Parish Council President. Prior to his assignment at Annunciation Orthodox Church, Father Gregory pastored...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy