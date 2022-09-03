Read full article on original website
Covarrubias & Freve Appointed to Framingham State Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, September 6, finance executive Mariel Freve and nonprofit leader Lino Covarrubias have been appointed to the University’s volunteer Board of Trustees. Freve brings to the Board a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles. She is currently the Vice...
Greenberg Earns Degree at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
3 Natick Residents Graduate from The University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
5 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Clark University Dean’s List
WORCESTER – The following Natick residents were named to Clark University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List:. Mengliu Lu was named to first honors. Bina M. Landis was named to first honors. Carter S. Doran was named to first honors. Benjamin P. Krueger was named to second honors. Sho...
4 Natick Students on Emerson College’s Spring Dean’s List
BOSTON – Four Natick students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Danielle Cohen is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a...
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
2 MetroWest Students on President’s List at Western NE University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recently named over 520 students to the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List. Thomas Smith of Natick, is working toward a BS in Information Technology. Alexander Moe of Marlborough, is working toward a Pre-Pharmacy Degree. Western New England University (WNE) is a private,...
3 Western New England Students on Spring Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recently named over 730 students to the Spring Semester 2022 Dean’s List. Jacqueline Forman of Marlborough, is working toward a BS in Criminal Justice. Matthew Chagnon of Natick, is working toward a BS in Health Sciences. Drew Nelson of Ashland, is working...
Trio of Framingham Students on Emerson College’s Dean List
BOSTON – Three Framingham students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Hannah Bossange is majoring in Theatre and Performance and is a...
Chandrasekar Graduates from Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY – University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Deepakraj Chandrasekar of Marlborough, on completing their Master of Science in Project Management this August. Well done, Patriot!. University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky,...
2 Marlborough Students on Tufts University Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
3 Ashland Students Earn Dean’s List at Roger Williams University
BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND – Three Ashland students have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
Wallace on Dean’s List at Roger Williams University
BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND – Natick student makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. Owen Wallace of...
Natick Cultural Council Accepting Grant Proposal Applications; Informational Meeting Sept. 14
NATICK – Natick Cultural Council (NCC) is accepting proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs from September 1, 2022 to October 17, 2022. October 17, 2022 is the postmark deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. These grants...
BREAKING: Sousa Wins Framingham State Representative Race
FRAMINGHAM – Based on the unofficial results from the Framingham City Clerk’s office School Committee chair Priscila Sousa won the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative seat. She defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard with 51.7% of the votes. Voter turnout across the City of Framingham was at...
Donaghue vs Hostage For 19th Worcester State Representative Seat in November
FRAMINGHAM – Both Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage were unopposed in their primary races yesterday, September 6. But in November, voters in Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a one-third of Precinct 21 in the City of Framingham will elect one of the two candidates to be state representative in the newly-created district.
Annunciation Orthodox Church Welcomes Father Gregory Harrigle
NATICK – Father Gregory Harrigle has been assigned as Priest-In-Charge at Annunciation Orthodox Church in Natick. “We are extremely excited to welcome Father Gregory to our church community here in Natick,” said John Fedak, Parish Council President. Prior to his assignment at Annunciation Orthodox Church, Father Gregory pastored...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
1 Yesterday, School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard for the 6th Middlesex state representative seat. While she will appear on the November ballot, there will be no Republican challenger on the ballot. She will take office in January 2023. 2. Tonight, Sousa will chair the...
Irving Martin Kriegsman, 91, U.S. Army Veteran & Patent Attorney
FRAMINGHAM – Irving Martin Kriegsman, 91, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully on September 2, 2022. Irving was born in Boston on July 9, 1931, to Dora and Edward Kriegsman, and was the loving brother of Bernard Kriegsman (deceased). After graduating from Boston English High School at the...
