Natasha Lyonne shows off her style credentials in white minidress as she attends Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Natasha Lyonne looked straight out a magazine on Sunday, as she attended a Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 43, exuded glamour in white minidress that showed plenty of leg.

Her dress boasted diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cvzY_0hi4gnWs00
Looking good: Natasha Lyonne looked straight out a magazine on Sunday, as she attended a Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale

She added height to her frame in a pair of white high heels, and carried a black clutch handbag.

Natasha wore her ginger tresses in a voluminous hairstyle and hid her eyes behind a retro pair of white sunglasses.

The event was to support Brendan Fraser's latest film, The Whale, which he underwent a physical transformation for and wore prosthetics to play a man 'living with obesity.'

Its official synopsis reads: 'A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v70BJ_0hi4gnWs00
Dazzling: The Orange Is the New Black actress, 43, exuded glamour in white minidress that showed plenty of leg

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon, with movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

This year's line up will see divisive biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, battle it out for the competition's top accolade.

The Whale, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmKD8_0hi4gnWs00
Glittering: Her dress boasted diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at the premiere - though will not be part of the competition.

While for the first time in the festival's history, a Netflix film - Noah Baumbach's White Noise - will open the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, and Don Cheadle star in the comedy horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino's coming of age horror romance Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside the likes of Joanna Hogg's The Eternal Daughter featuring Tilda Swinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Trr3A_0hi4gnWs00
Well-received: The Whale is a psychological drama which saw Brendan undergo a physical transformation, as well as wear prosthetics to play a man 'living with obesity' (still from the  film)

Daily Mail

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

