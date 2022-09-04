Read full article on original website
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
975thefanatic.com
18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September
With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
Indoor Auto Racing Dates Set for Atlantic City and Allentown
Dates for the 2023 Indoor Auto Racing Series have been confirmed with dates scheduled at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA on January 6 and 7 and Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on January 27 and 28. The concrete series will kick off on January 6 and 7 with...
local21news.com
PA Lottery Match 6 Jackpot split between two winners
The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 sold two jackpot-winning tickets on September 6 where the winners will split $620,000, according to PA Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks Counties. The tickets matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40. The tickets were sold at Can Do Convenience in Hazelton,...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department. A federal investigation found that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, who owns the Dunkin' Donuts locations Hershey, Hummelstown and Palmyra, violated child...
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
abc27.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
WGAL
Pennsylvania announces new investment in conservation, recreation areas
PEQUEA, Pa. — Members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration were in Lancaster County on Tuesday to announce a new investment in conservation and recreation projects. During a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, officials said a historic investment of $90 million will help create new recreation opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize communities. The money will go to 330 different projects across Pennsylvania.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
