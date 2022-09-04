ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle entered his lane and struck him as they exited onto Boeke.

The man in the vehicle, Jeffrey Beebe, told police he was driving westbound on the Lloyd when his son started choking on a pickle. According to an affidavit, Beebe crossed all lanes of traffic to get to the Boeke exit. That’s when Beebe claims the motorcycle struck him.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for a head injury. EPD says Beebe was arrested after learning his license was suspended out of Georgia. Jeffrey Beebe, 45, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is facing a charge for driving a vehicle while suspended causing injury and a local misdemeanor warrant.

