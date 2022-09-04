ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say

By Kathryn Hubbard
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.

On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police responded to reports of shot fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill, located at 3009 East Ash Street.

Police found one male victim, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, according to reports. They say he was later transferred to a different hospital.

Two additional victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com . Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Janice Barner
4d ago

That is why I stay home .can't go no where ..

