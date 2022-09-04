Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 79, dies after crashing head-on into tree in central Pa.: state police
A Maryland woman died after suffering a medical episode while driving, causing her to crash along a York County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Patricia E. Morrison, 79, of Aberdeen, Maryland, crashed into a mailbox and then a tree on the 300 block of North Road in Springfield Township Aug. 27 around 7:03 p.m., according to state police.
abc27.com
Police activity on I-83 south cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash
UPDATE: the lanes remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to PennDOT. Eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 between Dauphin Borough and Halifax in Dauphin County remained closed late Tuesday due to a crash involving a flipped tanker truck. The crash happened around 6 p.m. between the exits...
local21news.com
Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Interstate 81 South in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed all lanes on a portion of Interstate 81 South in Lebanon County. According to PennDOT, there was a crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 100: PA 443 – Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon. All lanes were closed.
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Hazmat Team Called To 2 Crashes Closing All Lanes Of I-81 In Lebanon County: State Police
Interstate 81 reopened at the Lebanon/Schuylkill County line around 10:30 a.m., according to Lebanon County emergency dispatchers. A hazmat team has been called after two crashes shuttered all lanes of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Tuesday, September 6, Pennsylvania state authorities say. The crashes happened in the southbound lanes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg
Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
abc27.com
Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
abc27.com
Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
local21news.com
Missing man in Lancaster County safely located
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The PA State Police say Simon Zimmerman, III has been safely located. Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man who they say may be at a special risk or may be confused. According to authorities, 89-year-old Simon Zimmerman, III...
Burglar snatches dog from Dauphin County home: police
A dog was among the items stolen during a burglary Sunday at a home in Highspire. Police said they are looking for Tyler Gentry of Middletown, who police said faces a felony charge of burglary. The victim told police someone destroyed pictures, rummaged through her undergarments drawer and took cash...
Lancaster County police investigate bus crash that injured 3
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a school bus crash. The crash allegedly occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrooke Roads in East Donegal Township. Police have stated that two cars and a minibus were involved. A statement...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property
Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
Comments / 0