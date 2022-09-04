ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHdRy_0hi4fTn100

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says there is much more to come from Marcus Rashford after his double earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Rashford scored twice in nine second-half minutes to restore United’s lead after Bukayo Saka had cancelled out debutant Antony’s dream first-half opener.

The 24-year-old twice raced clear in front of the Stretford End to score his first Premier League brace since December 2020 and raise hope of a possible England recall for the first time since Euro 2020.

Room for improvement is clear but he has great capabilities so I am happy with having him in the team.

Three Lions assistant boss Steve Holland was in attendance at Old Trafford and Gareth Southgate names his squad for upcoming Nations League matches next week.

Ten Hag, whose side have now won four in a row, said: “Marcus played a pressing game and he transferred really good.

“But we expect of him as a striker to be a target, dropping, to play over, linking, running behind, arriving in the box and of course scoring goals.

“I am really happy with the performance, it shows his development. Room for improvement is clear but he has great capabilities so I am happy with having him in the team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2vbz_0hi4fTn100
Marcus Rashford scored twice in the 3-1 win (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ten Hag is also expecting big things from new boy Antony who marked his debut in style following his £80.6million move on transfer deadline day.

“I know what he can be, I talked before the game we needed that on the right wing,” the Dutchman said of his former Ajax player.

“With his pace, his dribbles, his pressing capabilities, he’s really good with that, we’ve seen that and at this moment he lacks a little bit of power, he missed some training, injury the last 10 days.

“You can see his potential. He has to work for it to get that, the intensity of the Premier League is going to be high and a challenge for him, but we’ve seen his potential today, it’s great he scored the first goal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8zyq_0hi4fTn100
Antony was also on the scoresheet on his United debut (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The fourth successive win is United’s best Premier League run since April 2021 and they are just three points off Arsenal at the top of the table, despite a wretched start.

Ten Hag has moved to cool expectations that his side can challenge for the title this season.

He said: “I understand fans are dreaming, the standards of Manchester United has to be good, we’re at the start of a process, we’re still far away.

“We have to get doing things much better than we do, that’s an investment, we have to do that way together every day, we have to get better if you want to win trophies in the end.”

Arsenal saw their 100 per cent record taken away from them at Old Trafford but it might have been different had Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half goal not been ruled out by another contentious VAR decision.

Martinelli converted after Christian Eriksen had been robbed of possession but referee Paul Tierney ruled the Dane was fouled by Martin Odegaard after checking the pitchside monitor.

It continued a questionable weekend for the decision-review system and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants some consistency after more decisions went against them in midweek.

“I haven’t seen the action, they said it was a soft foul. It is just the consistency,” the Spaniard said.

“They said it was a foul on Bukayo Saka from (Tyrone) Mings and the penalty was not a penalty (in midweek). The foul on Aaron Ramsdale when we conceded against Villa was a goal.

“It is just consistency. There is nothing we can do now. It is too late. Just be consistent.”

Although they suffered their first defeat of the campaign, Arsenal controlled the game for large periods and said not many teams will visit Old Trafford and dominate in the way they did.

“We have to live consistently with the top teams and challenging at the top of this league you have to come here and play the way you play,” he said.

“To play the way they (Arsenal) did today, I don’t think you will see too many teams do this season.

“What I saw is a very different Arsenal team who came here and played the way we want to play against world-class players. Unfortunately we didn’t get the result we deserved.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

A packed Old Trafford fell silent in tribute to the Queen before Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign with defeat to Real Sociedad. The gates to the ground had just opened when Buckingham Palace announced that the nation’s longest reigning monarch had died at the age of 96.
UEFA
newschain

Arsenal get off to winning start in Europa League

Arsenal’s winning start to their Europa League campaign was overshadowed by the death of the Queen as their players and those of FC Zurich held a minute’s silence before the start of the second half in Switzerland. The announcement came from Buckingham Palace during the interval in St...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is not concerned about his goalscoring drought at the start of the season. The South Korean struck 12 goals in his final 14 games of last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah, but he has been unable to continue that form so far this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal#Old Trafford#Nations League
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

West Ham’s European campaign began with a 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in a match only played due to concerns over fan safety. The opening Europa Conference League Group B encounter went ahead at the London Stadium despite the news of the Queen’s death, following direction from the Football Association and UEFA.
UEFA
newschain

Charles insists he is ‘not that stupid’ to carry on meddling as King

As the Prince of Wales, Charles admitted he was an “inveterate interferer and meddler” and his outspoken opinions have been fully and freely aired over the years. GM crops, nanotechnology, monstrous carbuncles, the environment, farming and complementary medicine have all provoked comment during his lengthy stint as Britain’s longest-serving heir apparent.
U.K.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy