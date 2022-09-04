ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say they are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions. Researchers say they’ve found a method to build walls of plants through 3D printing soil structures and seeds. “Using local materials and using a green system would help the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News

Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all have that one food that helps up feel better when we’re sick. A woman undergoing cancer treatment found comfort from a Corner Juice smoothie, and now the Charlottesville business is trying to help out. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in June of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Earn While You Learn program recieves $50,000 grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now able to expand its job training program with a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. A small event was held at the UVA Medical Center where representatives from Truist and UVA celebrated the grant. The first training program launched earlier this year...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Town of Louisa police creates mental health program

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program. The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department. “I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing...
LOUISA, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Police directing non-emergency calls to online portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are reminding people about some changes if you need to report a minor crime. Certain calls for service need to be reported online, due to the department’s staffing shortage -- a 27% vacancy of uniformed officers. “They’re experiencing such high volumes of workload...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: City wants Brackney lawsuit dismissed

An attorney for the City of Charlottesville says former police chief RaShall Brackney’s lawsuit does not prove she was discriminated against based on her sex and gender. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Nursing School receives $14 million gift

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Nursing has received $14 million from the Conway family to support its Clinical Nurse Leader program and PhD students. Currently, the UVA School of Nursing has a scholarship program to help its CNL program students, and now with this donation, it can continue these scholarships and expand its reach.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police: Noose found on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they’re investigating a hate crime on UVA Grounds. The UVA Police Department tweeted early Thursday, September 8, that security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue. Additionally, the department says it has security video of someone putting the noose onto...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health discusses the bivalent vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is discussing the Pfizer and Moderna omicron-specific boosters. The FDA authorized and the CDC endorsed the use of MRNA vaccines from both companies containing two targets: The original 2020 COVID-19 strain and the omicron BA4BA5 subvariant. “The hope is that since it’s targeting these...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA

