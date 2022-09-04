Read full article on original website
Job Seekers, Do We Have an Opportunity for You; Be a Part of the Talladega Superspeedway Team as Hiring Events for the Oct. 1-2 YellaWood 500 Weekend are set
Job seekers take note! Talladega Superspeedway will be hosting hiring events within the next week - beginning this Saturday - for those interested in being a part of one of the most exciting event fall weekends in all of sports, featuring the Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, part of a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend.
