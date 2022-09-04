ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Silent Night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come prepared for a peaceful and quiet night at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) on Sept. 11.

CMZoo will host a Silent Night for guests to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and enjoy the natural ambiance of the zoo. Guests can focus on tapping into their own mindfulness during this silent evening without loud disruptions.

All ages are welcome but guests are asked to be considerate of whether they will enjoy and respect the quiet sounds of CMZoo’s animals and surrounding nature.

Safari Lodge, Lodge at Moose Lake and Safari Cabin will be available as sound-friendly areas for those who need to make phone calls or have conversations.

Silent Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here .

