Albemarle County, VA

Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all have that one food that helps up feel better when we’re sick. A woman undergoing cancer treatment found comfort from a Corner Juice smoothie, and now the Charlottesville business is trying to help out. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in June of...
Town of Louisa police creates mental health program

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program. The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department. “I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing...
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
Earn While You Learn program recieves $50,000 grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now able to expand its job training program with a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. A small event was held at the UVA Medical Center where representatives from Truist and UVA celebrated the grant. The first training program launched earlier this year...
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
Charlottesville Police directing non-emergency calls to online portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are reminding people about some changes if you need to report a minor crime. Certain calls for service need to be reported online, due to the department’s staffing shortage -- a 27% vacancy of uniformed officers. “They’re experiencing such high volumes of workload...
UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say they are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions. Researchers say they’ve found a method to build walls of plants through 3D printing soil structures and seeds. “Using local materials and using a green system would help the...
Police: Noose found on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they’re investigating a hate crime on UVA Grounds. The UVA Police Department tweeted early Thursday, September 8, that security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue. Additionally, the department says it has security video of someone putting the noose onto...
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
UVA Health discusses the bivalent vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is discussing the Pfizer and Moderna omicron-specific boosters. The FDA authorized and the CDC endorsed the use of MRNA vaccines from both companies containing two targets: The original 2020 COVID-19 strain and the omicron BA4BA5 subvariant. “The hope is that since it’s targeting these...
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
