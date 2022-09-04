Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all have that one food that helps up feel better when we’re sick. A woman undergoing cancer treatment found comfort from a Corner Juice smoothie, and now the Charlottesville business is trying to help out. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in June of...
NBC 29 News
Town of Louisa police creates mental health program
LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program. The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department. “I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
NBC 29 News
UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
NBC 29 News
Earn While You Learn program recieves $50,000 grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now able to expand its job training program with a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. A small event was held at the UVA Medical Center where representatives from Truist and UVA celebrated the grant. The first training program launched earlier this year...
cbs19news
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police directing non-emergency calls to online portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are reminding people about some changes if you need to report a minor crime. Certain calls for service need to be reported online, due to the department’s staffing shortage -- a 27% vacancy of uniformed officers. “They’re experiencing such high volumes of workload...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said. Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years. “There are a lot of...
NBC 29 News
UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say they are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions. Researchers say they’ve found a method to build walls of plants through 3D printing soil structures and seeds. “Using local materials and using a green system would help the...
NBC 29 News
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they’re investigating a hate crime on UVA Grounds. The UVA Police Department tweeted early Thursday, September 8, that security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue. Additionally, the department says it has security video of someone putting the noose onto...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
NBC 29 News
School counselors in the Valley seeing more anxiety, discuss changes to increase support for students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In data released earlier this year, the National Survey of Children’s Health found that between 2016 and 2020 there was an increase in anxiety and depression among kids ages 3 to 17. School counselors around the Valley have noticed this increase across almost all grade...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health discusses the bivalent vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is discussing the Pfizer and Moderna omicron-specific boosters. The FDA authorized and the CDC endorsed the use of MRNA vaccines from both companies containing two targets: The original 2020 COVID-19 strain and the omicron BA4BA5 subvariant. “The hope is that since it’s targeting these...
cbs19news
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
Centre Daily
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets were sold out within a week of the railway’s launch.
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
