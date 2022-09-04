Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
AP Top 25 poll: USC moves up to No. 10 in latest college football rankings
Just one week into the season USC is the highest-ranked Pac-12 football team in the country. Coming off a 66-14 season-opening victory over Rice - coupled with Utah's 29-26 loss to Florida - the Trojans jumped from No. 13 to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Tuesday. Utah ...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking heroin from Texas to Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Houston man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge. On June 23, a jury found Mosquera-Castro guilty for his role in distribution ring obtaining heroin from Houston and operating in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
Canyon News
Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder
PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
Houston police reveal top 5 most stolen vehicles so far this year
HOUSTON - New numbers from the Houston Police Department reveal the most targeted vehicle by thieves within the city this year. According to data provided by HPD, Houston has averaged between 1,100 and 1,500 stolen vehicles every month in 2022. However, Chevy and GMC trucks are the most targeted by thieves.
Comments / 0