Houston, TX

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder

PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART

On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
Houston police reveal top 5 most stolen vehicles so far this year

HOUSTON - New numbers from the Houston Police Department reveal the most targeted vehicle by thieves within the city this year. According to data provided by HPD, Houston has averaged between 1,100 and 1,500 stolen vehicles every month in 2022. However, Chevy and GMC trucks are the most targeted by thieves.
