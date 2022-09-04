ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark said she thought she'd be cast as a hobbit instead of an elf

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VD86o_0hi4eUdX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIFOf_0hi4eUdX00
Morfydd Clark at "The Rings of Power" world premiere on August 30, 2022 in London, England.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video

  • "The Rings of Power" star Morfydd Clark said thinks she thinks she looks like a hobbit.
  • The Welsh actress plays the elf Galadriel in the "Lord of the Rings" prequel series.
  • Clark also told The Independent on Friday that she has "a slightly unnerving face."

"The Rings of Power" star Morfydd Clark said she thought she would be cast as a hobbit rather than an elf in the new Amazon Prime show.

Clark plays the elf Galadriel in the prequel series, serving as one of the few characters from the film trilogy to make it into "The Rings of Power." Actress Cate Blanchett played Galadriel in the original movies.

In an interview with The Independent's Nick Hilton published Friday, the Welsh actress said her face looks more like that of the hairy-footed fantasy creature than the wise and graceful elf.

"I much more thought that I'd be a hobbit than an elf," Clark said. "I think I have a slightly unnerving face."

Still, the actress admitted that her looks do have some elven qualities, adding, "I can look quite extreme and a bit evil. Which I guess is slightly elfish, maybe!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK1uw_0hi4eUdX00
Cate Blanchett at a party for the UK premiere "The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers" on December 11, 2002; Morfydd Clark at the Into Film Awards on March 15, 2016.

Dave Benett/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Amazon announced in a press release Saturday that "The Rings of Power," which debuted on Thursday, drew more than 25 million viewers for its first two episodes. It set a record as Prime Video's biggest premiere ever, the studio added.

Clark told The Independent that she "still doesn't believe she's going to be famous" and finds it strange to think about. She said she grew up in JRR Tolkein's fantasy universe and watched "The Lord of the Rings" films with her parents.

"My parents loved the books. My dad had read 'The Hobbit' to me ... I was watching it wanting to actually be in Middle-earth," she said of the fictional setting.

According to The Wall Street Journal , Amazon spent $715 million on the rights and production for the first season of the series. Despite the company's big budget, The Associated Press reported earlier this month that hundreds of workers in the UK staged a protest over wage disputes with the company.

When asked how she felt about the studio's spending amid employee walkouts, Clark said she thinks it's important to listen to them.

"I think we should listen to workers, and that people are being very brave at this moment in time. As people, you have to constantly reevaluate and think about what you're doing and the effects that you're having," she told The Independent, adding, "And I think, particularly as actors, it's important not to forget you're part of bigger things when you're in this flashy world."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Hobbit#Elf#Film Star#Rings#The Independent
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation at Venice premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell received an approximate 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.The 46-year-old Irish actor reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the forthcoming drama about two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended. When Farrell’s Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship, Gleeson’s Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum. The two actors previously led McDonagh’s 2008 crime-comedy movie In Bruges. According to Variety, who was present at the recent Venice debut, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and co-star Kerry Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film...
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

577K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy