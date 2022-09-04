ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man dead following stabbing in Ocean View

By Gabriel Thomas
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 1300 block of E. Ocean View Avenue on September 2 around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Marcos Mata-Monjaras, 46 of Norfolk suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Mata-Monjaras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation Tiran L. Wilson, 46 was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

According to the release Wilson is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say anyone with information leading to this homicide should contact 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

WTKR News 3

