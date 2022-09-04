Read full article on original website
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia demanded at the United Nations on Thursday that the United States and Britain provide evidence to support their allegations that Moscow was seeking drones from Iran and rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine.
