New York City, NY

untappedcities.com

Learn the Secrets of the Chrysler Building

The Chrysler Building is one of the most mystic New York City skyscrapers, often dwarfed but universally loved as one of the most beautiful examples of Art Deco architecture. Compounded by the fact that it is difficult to visit and does not offer tours, the Chrysler Building holds many fascinating secrets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Thousands trying to enter shelter system as capacity is low

While migrants are looking to get into the shelter system, thousands of New Yorkers are trying to receive the same accommodations, despite little shelter space available. Abass is one New Yorker who says he needs one thing – a space with one bedroom. He and his 16-year-old son, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes

Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
bklyndesigns.com

Bronx Neighborhoods Guide: Map, Best And Safe Neighborhoods

Coming to the Bronx anytime soon? Or are you thinking about living in the Bronx but not fully decided yet?. To help you make that decision, this article tells you what you need to know before coming to the borough. It may not be as popular as Manhattan or Brooklyn,...
BRONX, NY
thevillagesun.com

Latin Mass celebrated in East Village as pope cracks down on ancient rite

BY MARY REINHOLZ | The Reverend Father Sean Connolly faced about 30 parishioners from behind a free-standing altar at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer and Nativity. It was noon on a hot summer day as Connolly, resplendent in a green cassock, began celebrating a modern bilingual Mass in English and Spanish.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC New York

NY, CT Ferries Evacuated Due to Possible Bomb Threat

The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a possible bomb threat. The U.S. Coast Guard said they responded to Port Jefferson, New York, for a report of a possible bomb at around 2 p.m. Police said the threat was received via 911 and out of...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
brickunderground.com

Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out

Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY

