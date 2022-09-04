Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Related
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
untappedcities.com
Learn the Secrets of the Chrysler Building
The Chrysler Building is one of the most mystic New York City skyscrapers, often dwarfed but universally loved as one of the most beautiful examples of Art Deco architecture. Compounded by the fact that it is difficult to visit and does not offer tours, the Chrysler Building holds many fascinating secrets.
News 12
Thousands trying to enter shelter system as capacity is low
While migrants are looking to get into the shelter system, thousands of New Yorkers are trying to receive the same accommodations, despite little shelter space available. Abass is one New Yorker who says he needs one thing – a space with one bedroom. He and his 16-year-old son, who...
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
‘Stab People in the Eyes:' Man Terrifies Subway Riders in Manhattan, Gropes Woman
Police are looking for a man they say threatened subway riders as their train approached the Museum of Natural History station in Manhattan and kept riding, leaving passengers on edge and cops warning people to look out for him. He also allegedly sexually attacked a woman on the B train,...
Man rescued from atop New York City bridge
NEW YORK, NY – police and First Responders in New York City climb to the...
PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
See images of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
bklyndesigns.com
Bronx Neighborhoods Guide: Map, Best And Safe Neighborhoods
Coming to the Bronx anytime soon? Or are you thinking about living in the Bronx but not fully decided yet?. To help you make that decision, this article tells you what you need to know before coming to the borough. It may not be as popular as Manhattan or Brooklyn,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
newyorkled.com
Training Ship ‘DANMARK’ Visits New York City this September 2022
The Training Ship ‘DANMARK’ to Dock at the Seaport in New York for UNGA and Climate Week. Open to the public, with limited capacity, during the evening on Friday 23 September as well as the afternoon of Saturday 24 September. Starting Sunday 18 September and the following week,...
Anthony Johnson reflects on 9/11: Reporter keeps clothes caked in World Trade Center dust
Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson reflects on the 21st anniversary of September 11, describing how he kept clothes caked in dust.
thevillagesun.com
Latin Mass celebrated in East Village as pope cracks down on ancient rite
BY MARY REINHOLZ | The Reverend Father Sean Connolly faced about 30 parishioners from behind a free-standing altar at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer and Nativity. It was noon on a hot summer day as Connolly, resplendent in a green cassock, began celebrating a modern bilingual Mass in English and Spanish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
abc7ny.com
'Missing': The mystery of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip - the woman who disappeared on 9/11 | Watch Trailer
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full story of the disappearance of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip has never been covered on television - until now. The basic details of her disappearance - that she was last seen on September 10, 2001 shopping at a department store in lower Manhattan - have been reported.
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
NBC New York
NY, CT Ferries Evacuated Due to Possible Bomb Threat
The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a possible bomb threat. The U.S. Coast Guard said they responded to Port Jefferson, New York, for a report of a possible bomb at around 2 p.m. Police said the threat was received via 911 and out of...
brickunderground.com
Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out
Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
NBC New York
Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn
Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
Comments / 0