Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea after the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
MLS・
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Cadiz
Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea manager
Graham Potter has agreed to take over at Chelsea.
Next Chelsea manager - the contenders
The contenders to take over as Chelsea head coach following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.
Bayern Munich director cools talk of Harry Kane plan for 2023
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic cools talk of a move for Harry Kane in 2023.
Tottenham 2022/23 WSL season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Tottenham ahead of the 2022/23 WSL season - including summer transfers, predicted finish & more.
Vote now for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month
Cast your vote for the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award - for Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Women's Super League.
The most expensive fees paid for football managers
The 11 most expensive managers in the history of football, ranked by how much their new club paid to acquire them.
Wolves win Diego Costa work permit appeal
Wolves have won their work permit appeal to sign Diego Costa.
Karim Benzema sends message after Real Madrid confirm injury
While his injury could rule him out of some key matches, Karim Benzema is remaining positive.
Konrad Laimer insists Premier League is 'not a must' amid Liverpool links
Konrad Laimer has said he will consider his future more carefully than solely focus on moving to the Premier League amid Liverpool transfer links.
Antony admits debut Man Utd goal gave him 'goosebumps'
Antony reflects on the feeling of scoring his first goal for Man Utd.
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Major League Soccer's best young talent: Where did they come from?
Major League Soccer's best young talent: where did they come from?
Man Utd sign Antony from Ajax on 5-year deal for €100m
Man Utd have finalised the signing of Antony from Ajax.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli - Champions League
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Napoli in the Champions League.
