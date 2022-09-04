$2.19 a gallon, it's hard to believe that was just 2 years ago. I wonder what was different then? 🤔 Can't be the war because 2 years ago we didn't buy Russian oil or any foreign oil, in fact, we exported oil to other countries. We didnt start buying Russian oil until the second month in the Biden presidency. Wait, you dont think some of the extreme executive orders Biden signed crippling the American energy industry had anything to do with it? Well I just hope all the Democrats in congress give us a tax break on a $70,000 EV car so I can afford to heat my house this winter. I know NY Gov Kathy is working hard on important issues, she's already passed executive orders to gender neutralize everything. No more manhole covers, people holecovers from now on and no longer inmates, they are convicted persons. Oh and with bail reform, violent thugs only need spend a couple hours in jail before they are back on the street. Well Done!
$2.19 a gallon!!! In another time = or grandpa what did you do when we were free? shhh child they're listening " "2 plus 2 = 5.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
