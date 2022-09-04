Effective: 2022-09-08 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Victoria, east central Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 445 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McFaddin, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McFaddin and Bloomington. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 642 and 645. US Highway 77 between mile markers 586 and 602. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CALHOUN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO