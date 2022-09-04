Read full article on original website
15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Lancaster, investigation underway
LANCASTER – A man was found dead in Lancaster early Wednesday morning and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2 suspects in missing woman’s killing said third suspect shot her in the head: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronnetta Martin had unwelcome roommates. She lived with three others in Rosamond but wanted them gone, according to a friend who told detectives she spoke with Martin daily. In July, the roommates threatened to kill her for talking to one of them disrespectfully during an argument in which Martin told them […]
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day
A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Deputy-Involved Shooting Injures Alleged Robbery Suspect with Gun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A deputy-involved shooting occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, when a patrol deputy called for assistance after reporting a robbery suspect walking with a gun in his hand on Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 9:00 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Several Lancaster Station deputies...
‘We’re fortunate that nobody was injured during this’: Standoff ends peacefully in Eagle Rock
A hostage situation with a man believed to be armed came to a peaceful end after about three hours in Eagle Rock on Tuesday. The standoff began as an argument between a man and a woman with whom he was in a “domestic relationship” at about 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective […]
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Man wounded during deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster
man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting today in Lancaster, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway.
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest
An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
Robbery suspect shot by deputies in Lancaster
A robbery suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Monday morning after authorities say he refused to comply with their orders. The suspect was seen walking near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 8:58 a.m. He was armed and refused a command to stop before deputies opened fire, a Los Angeles […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
Fontana Herald News
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
Family, friends remember Rosamond woman found dead near Mojave
Ronnetta Henderson, 27 went missing on August 1st and her family knew something was wrong. After two-week search, three are under arrest for her death.
