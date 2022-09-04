ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

mynewsla.com

Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes

A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection

A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway

A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
LONG BEACH, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle

Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]

Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
RIVERSIDE, CA
#Biker#Freeway#Traffic Accident
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arraigned

A probationer accused of killing a man and dumping his body outside a Corona church pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, of Corona, was arrested last month with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Marena Nicolas, following a Corona Police Department investigation into the slaying of Eduardo Jesus Cortez on Aug. 17.
CORONA, CA
Accidents
Accidents
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newsantaana.com

Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited

Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
TUSTIN, CA
crimevoice.com

Officer-involved Shooting Occurs During Standoff with Suspect in Anaheim

An alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was arrested at his Anaheim residence after a three-hour standoff with police and an officer-involved shooting. Gonzalo Dominguez, 35, was arrested for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a police officer. Police responded to an Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet

A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
HEMET, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash

AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Scorches About 2 Acres of Brush in Littlerock Area

A brush fire apparently sparked by a vehicle fire scorched about two acres in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday and left a firefighter with a minor injury, authorities said. Firefighters sent to Mount Emma and Cheseboro roads about 9 a.m. stopped the forward progress of the flames...
LITTLEROCK, CA
KTLA

1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry

One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

