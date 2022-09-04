ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdM56_0hi4a6dk00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival.

This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“To be back with all of our vendors who’ve got, you know, jewelry and art and clothing and music from Greece,” said public relations and marketing chair Stacey Stathulis. “Imported from Greece, is really the difference this year!”

Stathulis said the big sports and holiday weekend only made the full return of the festival that much more successful.

What stores are open on Labor Day

“The kind of energy and people that are out and doing things this weekend has been terrific,” said Stathulis. “And we’ve been really fortunate.”

The festival features Greek food, pastries, music, vendors, and jewelry inside and outside of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Beyond the large turnout, organizers and vendors said it’s been great to see people who come back year after year following the pandemic.

“There’s one lady that will come and get olives,” said festival worker, Kevin O’Brian. “Just load up every year, same thing.”

A sentiment that Stathulis echoed.

“49 years here, a lot of memories, a lot of people,” said Stathulis.

The festival will run through the Labor Day holiday and will be open Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | New Albany Walking Classic, Oktoberfest and Columbus Food and Wine Experience

Sept. 9-11 Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest. Ohio Expo Center/Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. There's something for everyone at Columbus Oktoberfest. The event features a plethora of scrumptious food, live music, copious brews and games galore. There are beer halls, a wine garden, children’s areas, arts and crafts sections, three stages of music and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Pho In Columbus

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of pho. If you’re not familiar with this yummy Vietnamese dish, let me get a few frequently asked questions out of the way. Pho is arguably the most famous Vietnamese meal. This noodle-based soup can be found everywhere in Vietnam, from households to street vendors to high-end restaurants.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WonderBus raffling off Duran Duran autographed guitar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WonderBus Music and Arts Festival is raffling of an autographed Duran Duran bass guitar. Duran Duran opened the WonderBus on Aug. 26 and autographed a bass guitar as part of the festival’s “I Believe” mission, in an effort to end the stigma around mental health. Now, WonderBus is using donations to […]
FRANKLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Greek Festival#Art#Jewelry
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for fresh and delicious sushi in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. This unassuming joint serves fantastic sushi rolls. Popular items include the spicy crunch tuna roll (tempura flakes bring the crunch), eel roll, and sushi burrito. They also have great poke bowls. If you want a variety of fish, try the chirashi, which has octopus, tuna, white fish, salmon, shrimp, squid, crab stick, tamago, squash, salmon roe, cucumber, seaweed, and sesame on top of sushi rice.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm finish to the work week ahead of rain for Columbus area

After a beautiful early September-like day with temps near normal in the lower 80s, we will see a nice night ahead with clearing skies, temps falling to near 60 in town. Outside the city we will have temps falling into the middle to upper 50s. Expect another great day on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Fiercely cute’ male Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of a male Masai giraffe calf, born on Aug. 31 to mom, Zuri, in the Heart of Africa region. The new calf is described by the zoo as being “fiercely cute” and as having “a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited ‘zoomies.'” The zoo also noted that “his birth is especially significant as it marks an important achievement for the future of this endangered species,” according to a news release.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community hosts vigil for girl found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon. Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found. “This is just, it’s very […]
COLUMBUS, OH
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Great weather continues, changes this weekend in Columbus area

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, few showers later, high 80. Finally a beautiful day, after a wet, and gray period. Expect mostly sunny skies into sunset with temps in the 70s this evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 50s. Expect a few scattered clouds on Thursday with temps pushing to the middle 70s by lunch. We will see highs back into the lower 80s about a degree above normal on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years

This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway.  Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blake Shelton to have 2023 concert at Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of country music’s biggest stars and a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” is coming to Columbus next year. Blake Shelton announced Wednesday morning he will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy