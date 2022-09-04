When it comes to constructing the perfect hamburger, there's no denying that the patty is the star. All juicy and beefy, this tempting circle (or square if you're at Wendy's) of meat is what makes a burger a "burger." Even the world's most devoted carnivore has to admit, however, that the finest beef patty would be next to nothing without its other sandwich components. After all, your favorite condiments and other fixings definitely enhance your burger's flavor. Where would a Big Mac be without its trademark sauce? But there is one burger building block that is often overlooked, even though it's what holds the whole thing together — the bun.

