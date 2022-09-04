Read full article on original website
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Often touted as the best regional fast food chain, or at the very least, the best-known regional food item in Ohio, Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-area chain of restaurants known for its unique take on chili. For most people, the thin, saucy, bean-free chili is something they either love or hate. An untold truth of Skyline Chili is that the chain may not have invented its style of chili. That claim to fame belongs to Empress Chili, a lesser-known restaurant chain that still has a few locations in the area (via Washington Post). While Skyline wasn't the first, the chain has perfected its recipe to become the most popular in a slew of local chili restaurant brands.
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
When it comes to constructing the perfect hamburger, there's no denying that the patty is the star. All juicy and beefy, this tempting circle (or square if you're at Wendy's) of meat is what makes a burger a "burger." Even the world's most devoted carnivore has to admit, however, that the finest beef patty would be next to nothing without its other sandwich components. After all, your favorite condiments and other fixings definitely enhance your burger's flavor. Where would a Big Mac be without its trademark sauce? But there is one burger building block that is often overlooked, even though it's what holds the whole thing together — the bun.
