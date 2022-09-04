ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk

By Courtney Ingalls, Michelle Wolf
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZxd6_0hi4a3zZ00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk.

During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim in his living room suffering from three gunshot wounds, Goldsmith said.

10 On Your Side spoke to a woman who was vacationing in the area from Philadelphia two doors down. She and a friend booked an Airbnb in Ocean View for the holiday weekend and tell us the shooting was too close for comfort.

Cindy Citron and her friend planned a last minute trip for Labor Day weekend. That’s how they ended up in an Ocean View Airbnb on 18th Bay Street and Pleasant Avenue.

“It looked like a nice enough place, and the property itself was lovely, but the neighborhood was interesting,” Citron explained.

Citron told 10 On Your Side after checking into the home Thursday night, she got a weird vibe from the area.

“Broken windows. Lots of trash around. I just saw interesting looking characters walking late at night, very late at night,” Citron stated.

Then early Sunday morning, she saw several police cruisers lining the street outside her rental. She found out from a neighbor and a 10 On Your Side photojournalist on scene that someone had been shot. Citron says she never heard the gunshots, but the crime scene was enough to make her pack her bags and check out early. She’s now back home in Philadelphia and with a greater appreciation for law enforcement.

“I was scared. I was scared knowing I was literally living, even for a few days, a couple doors down from that. I am not a person who likes guns,” Citron said.

While Citron may not return to Ocean View, she says a future trip to Hampton Roads isn’t off the books. She loved all the food and plans to further research Airbnb rentals and where they’re located.

According to Goldsmith, the victim was transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the condition of the victim.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

