mynewsla.com
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested in Hit and Run investigation
An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Garcia Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Van Buren Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Collision on Mockingbird Canyon. The accident occurred around 10:58 p.m., near Mockingbird Canyon. According to California Highway Patrol, Garcia was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck. The collision left the motorcyclist with serious injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site of the...
Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity
Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day. Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben The post Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Barbara Chavez Dead, Shannon Gene Milligan Arrested after Red Light Crash on Maple Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Fontana Woman near Foothill Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Foothill Boulevard on August 21st. According to reports, Shannon Gene Milligan was fleeing the scene of a previous collision when he ran a red light at the intersection. There, he struck a Honda...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet
A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Missing Virginia man’s vehicle found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs
Police are asking for the community's help in finding a Virginia man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday. The vehicle of James Robert Cox, 61, was found abandoned on the side of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62 at around 7:15 Police said the maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates appeared The post Missing Virginia man’s vehicle found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced today. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene. The crash happened when Paige The post Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Scorches Nearly 19,000 Acres
More residents near the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet were under evacuation orders Thursday as the deadly wildfire’s size was listed at 18,657 acres, with an “expected full containment” date listed by authorities as Monday. Meanwhile, the containment remained the same at 5%, despite a stepped-up response...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party
A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
