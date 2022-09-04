An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO