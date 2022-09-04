Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arraigned
A probationer accused of killing a man and dumping his body outside a Corona church pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, of Corona, was arrested last month with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Marena Nicolas, following a Corona Police Department investigation into the slaying of Eduardo Jesus Cortez on Aug. 17.
Police arrest armed suspect who allegedly took $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers in Rialto
An armed suspect who allegedly committed a robbery of $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers from a store in Rialto was arrested, according to a Facebook post by the Rialto Police Department on Sept. 6. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Foothill Boulevard, when...
15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
LAPD officers under question after video of rough arrest goes viral
Los Angeles Police Department officers are being openly criticized online after a video showing them tackling and arresting a 19-year-old went viral over the weekend. The 19-year-old, Robert Cortez, says he was videotaping his two friend's arrests when one of the officers turned on him. Cortez and his friends were in the area of Harbor City Park at around 5 p.m. to attend an LAPD-sponsored movie night designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. He said he volunteered to help set up the event before the incident occurred. He said that he and his group were approached by officers before they...
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
Surveillance video captures alarming smash-and-grab robbery in DTLA Jewelry District
New video shows an alarming smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles.
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Murder Charges Against Co-Founder of Burn Center
A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene.
Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officer-involved Shooting Occurs During Standoff with Suspect in Anaheim
An alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was arrested at his Anaheim residence after a three-hour standoff with police and an officer-involved shooting. Gonzalo Dominguez, 35, was arrested for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a police officer. Police responded to an Anaheim...
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest
An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death at Coachella Party
A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody Wednesday, officials said. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was killed by another inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, was accused of killing the unidentified male inmate during an altercation Tuesday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said the inmate...
Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center
An investigation was underway Thursday into the death of an inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies responded to a cell in the detention center at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive inmate, according to Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Varisco-Flores...
Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies
A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard. The post Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
