Los Angeles Police Department officers are being openly criticized online after a video showing them tackling and arresting a 19-year-old went viral over the weekend. The 19-year-old, Robert Cortez, says he was videotaping his two friend's arrests when one of the officers turned on him. Cortez and his friends were in the area of Harbor City Park at around 5 p.m. to attend an LAPD-sponsored movie night designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. He said he volunteered to help set up the event before the incident occurred. He said that he and his group were approached by officers before they...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO