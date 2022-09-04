Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'
Bradley Rofer, an 8-year-old boy from California, was hit by a truck Thursday morning while walking with his bike An 8-year-old California boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck last week has been removed from life support, his family announced. In a Facebook post published Monday, Josette Rofer announced her son, Bradley, died days after he was hit by a truck on Thursday morning. "Our beautiful boy Bradley Rofer is now an angel in heaven," Josette wrote in the post. The announcement came two...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arraigned
A probationer accused of killing a man and dumping his body outside a Corona church pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, of Corona, was arrested last month with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Marena Nicolas, following a Corona Police Department investigation into the slaying of Eduardo Jesus Cortez on Aug. 17.
mynewsla.com
Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center
An investigation was underway Thursday into the death of an inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies responded to a cell in the detention center at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive inmate, according to Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Varisco-Flores...
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Friends and family mourn tragic loss of father, daughter who died in Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire continues to rage in Hemet, nearing 10,000 acres Wednesday afternoon at just 5% containment after its ignition on Monday. Since firefighters began their battle with the flames, which has been aided by extremely dry terrain and triple-digit temperatures, hundreds have been forced to evacuate from their homes. Several structures have burned down and two people have died. As friends mourn the father and daughter who fell victim to the flames, they promise to stand by the woman left behind — burned and without her family, pets and home. "She lost everything," said Melissa Gardner, a friend of Tina Compton's. "She has...
newsantaana.com
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited
Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet
A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Garcia Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Van Buren Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Collision on Mockingbird Canyon. The accident occurred around 10:58 p.m., near Mockingbird Canyon. According to California Highway Patrol, Garcia was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck. The collision left the motorcyclist with serious injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site of the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
L.A. Weekly
James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]
69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
As Chula Vista native was back visiting, home was burning in Fairview Fire
As Chula Vista native was back visiting family, he learned his Hemet home was burning in Fairview Fire
CBS News
Fairview Fire continues to grow in Hemet; friends and family mourn two lost loved ones
Michele Gile reports from Hemet, where firefighters continue to struggle to contain the rapidly growing Fairview Fire, that has now eclipsed 9,000 acres. Meanwhile, friends and family are trying to cope with the loss of two loved ones who fell victim to the flames.
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
