The Fairview Fire continues to rage in Hemet, nearing 10,000 acres Wednesday afternoon at just 5% containment after its ignition on Monday. Since firefighters began their battle with the flames, which has been aided by extremely dry terrain and triple-digit temperatures, hundreds have been forced to evacuate from their homes. Several structures have burned down and two people have died. As friends mourn the father and daughter who fell victim to the flames, they promise to stand by the woman left behind — burned and without her family, pets and home. "She lost everything," said Melissa Gardner, a friend of Tina Compton's. "She has...

HEMET, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO