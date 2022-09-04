A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO