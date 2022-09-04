ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

cbs17

Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase

Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
WRAL News

4-year-old girl shot in the foot in Rocky Mount

Overnight Friday, a 4-year-old girl arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her foot. The Rocky Mount Emergency 911 Center received a call from UNC Nash Healthcare reporting the injury around midnight. The little girl arrived at the hospital with her mother, according to officials. The incident...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies say on March 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened outside of Gaston on Warner Bridge Road.

After arriving, officers found Ricky Lamar Douglas Jr., 30, laying in the front yard of a residence deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. The NC State Bureau of Investigation, Gaston Police Department and Garysburg Police Department assisted with the initial crime scene investigation. Nearly five months later, the Sheriff’s office obtained...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One person dies from Nash County crash

Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
GOLDSBORO, NC

