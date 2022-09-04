Read full article on original website
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
4-year-old girl hurt in accidental shooting involving family member, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say they're investigating after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday night.
cbs17
Thieves break in to get keys, steal 7 cars from Raleigh auto dealer lot, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven cars were stolen from a Raleigh auto dealership late Saturday or early Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said. The thieves first broke into the dealership building and took keys to various cars,...
cbs17
Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
cbs17
Man nabbed after 100 mph chase, 2 crashes in stolen SUV from Garner to Raleigh, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after he crashed twice during a chase from Garner into Raleigh that hit speeds of 100 mph Friday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia...
cbs17
Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
cbs17
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a homicide that occurred Saturday night. On Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.
jocoreport.com
Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase
Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
4-year-old girl shot in the foot in Rocky Mount
Overnight Friday, a 4-year-old girl arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her foot. The Rocky Mount Emergency 911 Center received a call from UNC Nash Healthcare reporting the injury around midnight. The little girl arrived at the hospital with her mother, according to officials. The incident...
Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
cbs17
Deputies say on March 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened outside of Gaston on Warner Bridge Road.
After arriving, officers found Ricky Lamar Douglas Jr., 30, laying in the front yard of a residence deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. The NC State Bureau of Investigation, Gaston Police Department and Garysburg Police Department assisted with the initial crime scene investigation. Nearly five months later, the Sheriff’s office obtained...
cbs17
2 felons nabbed after armed robbery, chase and crash in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a chase following the armed robbery of a business in Goldsboro early Thursday morning, police said Friday. The robbery took place around 12:25 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
cbs17
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
cbs17
Man missing after 2 armed robberies in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids Police are asking the public for help to find a man they say robbed two businesses and has since gone missing. Officers say they’re looking for 44-year-old Kunta Shearin, of Roanoke Rapids. On July 22 at about 1:44 p.m., police say...
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
cbs17
Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says
SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
One person dies from Nash County crash
Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
