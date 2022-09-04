Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Asotin, Garfield, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Asotin; Garfield; Whitman An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Washington Department of Ecology The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla, and Whitman Counties from 8 pm Friday September 9th through Monday morning, due to expected wildfire smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Lewis, Nez Perce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lewis; Nez Perce An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Nez Perce Tribe * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory is issued for the Nez Perce Reservation due to wildfire smoke from local and regional fires. Wildfire smoke may move in and out of the area depending on fire and wind activity...some areas may be more impacted than others. * WHERE...Nez Perce Reservation of Lewis and Nez Perce counties. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Those who experience greater health effects from smoke include children under 18, elders, pregnant women, people with asthma or have difficulty breathing, diabetes, heart problems or otherwise compromised health, and people who have high exposure (those who work, exercise, or spend extensive time outdoors). Under the most severe pollution levels, sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exposure and limit indoor activities and everyone should restrict their outdoor activities. This statement is issued by the Nez Perce Tribe ERWM Air Quality Program. For more information, contact at 1-800-720-4089.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades; East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, AND WA695 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor recovery expected Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
Comments / 0