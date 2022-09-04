ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moretown, VT

Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eetz_0hi4WZpe00
Jeff Dunklee, co-owner of Vern-Mont Farm in Vernon, holds a handful of compost produced by a new system at his farm. This compost, made from manure, serves as bedding for his herd. Photo by Mike Faher/VTDigger

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., the largest waste management company in the state, will not complete its purchase of the Grow Compost facility in Moretown because of permitting challenges.

“We can't permit a facility on that property, so we're not going to buy that property,” said Joe Fusco, vice president at Casella. “But we're going to find a place in the meantime for people that continue to be able to drop off. This is not happening tomorrow.”

Casella bought the Grow Compost business and collections operation a year ago in an effort to expand its compost services to customers around the state, and to help it comply with Act 148, Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law, which banned food scraps from the landfill starting July 1, 2020.

Officials at Casella had planned to purchase the facility, too, but with a contingency to back out if they were unable to obtain the necessary permits, according to Fusco.

Compost is still being collected at the facility and transported elsewhere for processing, Fusco said.

Regulations for composting facilities changed in 2012, and again in 2020, according to Ben Gauthier, an environmental analyst with the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Waste Management and Prevention Division. The Moretown facility had been grandfathered in and didn’t need to comply with certain aspects of the latest rules.

However, to continue to operate it, Casella would have needed to create a system to manage leachate, according to Gauthier, who walked the Grow Compost property on a site visit with staff from Casella in June. That would involve either building collection and treatment systems on site or transporting leachate to a separate wastewater treatment facility. Both options are expensive.

In addition, several houses with private drinking water wells are positioned directly downgradient from the facility, Gauthier said, and Casella would have needed to comply with setbacks for the wells.

“They'd have to be so far back from the property line, and so far back from the wells, that they lost a lot of the functional area of the site,” he said.

Fusco said he isn’t sure what will happen to the property. Casella is looking for another location so it can continue to expand compost offerings to its customers. The company owns other composting and food depackaging facilities in the state.

Casella had lagged on rural compost pickup , part of its obligation under Act 148 . Asked whether the company had since expanded its services, Fusco pointed to upgrades to the company’s Bennington compost facility, Long Trail Compost, and its purchase of Grow Compost.

“Obviously, the acquisition of the Grow Compost business was a significant step forward for us in growing our collection network,” Fusco said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼ .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Brian Gray to step down as general manager of the Energy Co-op of Vermont

The Energy Co-op of Vermont, a fuel oil and home efficiency services cooperative with headquarters in Colchester, Vermont, announced today that Brian Gray will retire as General Manager following the selection of a new General Manager. “After serving as the General Manager of the Co-op over the past 5 years...
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Construction for Marigold House postponed

Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
WINOOSKI, VT
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Business
Local
Vermont Society
City
Vernon, VT
City
Moretown, VT
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Vermont’s can carrier reuse program diverts 10,000 plastic carriers from the waste stream every month

Ten months after its initial pilot program in Burlington, the state of Vermont’s can carrier reuse program has officially hit its stride. “I think it’s more of a strut,” kids Ben Kogan, one of the initiative’s founders. “We couldn’t be more proud of the results: nearly 75,000 rescued and reused four-pack holders so far, with a solid projection to surpass 100,000 by year’s end. It’s been amazing to see the craft beer community [retailers, distributors, consumers and breweries] step up to make this happen.”
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Fusco
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Matthew Cooke appointed president and CEO of PC Construction

Matthew Cooke Appointed President and CEO of PC Construction. PC Construction is poised for significant growth in the coming years as they expand operations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction today announced the transition of the company’s Presidency and CEO from long-time PC...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Jay Peak resort goes up for auction on Wednesday

JAY, Vt. — After years of trying to sell Jay Peak resort, the popular ski area might finally have a new owner. The ski area will be up for auction on Wednesday. At least three bidders will participate in an attempt to buy the resort. The ski area has received multiple deposits since an initial bid of $58 million came in at the beginning of August.
JAY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Waste Treatment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Grow Compost#Vern Mont Farm
montpelierbridge.org

Barre City Looks to the River

If you want to picnic near the Stevens Branch in Barre City — or go fishing — how do you get to it through traffic and parking lots? The Barre City River Access Task Force is working with the community on those questions and more to find out how residents can access the river that runs through the city. As part of that, they are planning a river walk and a river cleanup later this month.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union works with Green Mountain United Way and Washington County Youth Service Bureau to bring ‘indy’ bank accounts to teens leaving foster care

Barre, VT – Everyday, Vermont teenagers who have spent time in foster care must transition out in the world - to a world of college, work, and finding a place to live on their own. Without a family support structure, many of those teens, who are now “adults,” struggle to become financially stable because they lack basic access to systems most teens can access through their parents or traditional caregivers.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Age Well announces newest board member Leah Zeigler

Colchester, VT – September 8, 2022 – Age Well, the leading experts and advocates on aging in Northwestern Vermont, is thrilled to announce Leah Zeigler to their Board of Directors. A resident of Shelburne, VT, Leah brings more than 12 years of corporate finance experience to her leadership role as the Director of Finance & Human Capital Management at Champlain Investment Partners in Burlington, Vermont. On why she made the decision to join Age Well’s board, Leah had this to say:
SHELBURNE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
VTDigger

Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis

There is an unfortunate stigma about not going to college — that you won’t ever be able to find meaningful, well-paid work. This is completely untrue. Read the story on VTDigger here: Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy