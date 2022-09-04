Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
AOL Corp
12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond
Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show
The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond is in big trouble
Bed Bath & Beyond is in dire straits: sales have tumbled and it has failed to keep up with other retailers online. But can it turn things around?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters
New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond.The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet.It also comes weeks after Arnal was named in a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit.However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon denied a worker's death was caused by heat in the warehouse, but it's since installed new AC and more fans, report says
After an Amazon employee died in a warehouse last month, the company has reportedly added a new AC system. Workers said they believed overheating in the warehouse contributed to the employee's death. Amazon said its investigation found the employee's death was not related to working conditions. Amazon has added a...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Who Fell To His Death Was Named In Trading Scheme Lawsuit
Gustavo Arnal, 52, was found dead at the bottom of a 57-floor high rise known as the "Jenga" tower in Manhattan.
The 11 Best Deals in the Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale — Up to 80% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Labor Day deals have begun! We always view Labor Day as an opportunity for a fresh start, especially when it comes to our home. The changing of seasons means new furniture, new decor, better organization, upgraded kitchen […]
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms death of CFO Gustavo Arnal. He fell 18 floors from NYC’s ‘Jenga’ skyscraper
Gustavo Arnal was still CFO of the beleaguered retailer when he fell from New York’s iconic Jenga Building, police sources told the New York Post.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer’s fall from a Manhattan skyscraper is ruled a suicide; retailer is ‘profoundly saddened’
“The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,” the company said in a statement, before the medical examiner’s ruling.
Massive fire rages in New York's SoHo neighborhood after blaze broke out on building roof, officials say
New Yorkers crowded to catch a glimpse of a large fire burning in SoHo Thursday afternoon - a blaze that caused mass road closures and saw a plume of black smoke billow over the city's skyline at the height of rush hour. First responders were seen rushing to the fire...
Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump-and-Dump Claims Add Fuel to the Raging Fire
A disgruntled shareholder is suing Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) executives for an alleged pump-and-dump scheme. The lawsuit comes in the wake of the company’s chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, jumping out of a New York City window to his death. Article continues below advertisement. Lead plaintiff Pengcheng Si...
This Man's Lease Renewal Offer Went Viral Because It Was So Ridiculously Expensive, And It Shows The Reality Of The Rental Market Right Now
"This isn't even the craziest rent renewal offer that I've heard of from our building."
Comments / 1