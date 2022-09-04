Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say
WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery
Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Stabbing on Derby Green
A 28-year-old man was stabbed several times on the Derby Green Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the green around 6:40 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body and neck. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Third Suspect in 2011 Homicide in Ansonia
Police have arrested a third suspect in a 2011 homicide in Ansonia. The arrest is in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia on March 16, 2011. Police said 34-year-old Andrew Spino was extradited from Hawaii,...
Liquor permit suspended at Waterbury club after Saturday shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury has had its liquor permit suspended by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following a Saturday shooting that left one person wounded and a New Jersey man dead. The lounge will also be closed until further notice. Waterbury Police Chief...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A nightclub in Waterbury had its liquor license permanently suspended and was ordered to close. The order came after several shootings have happened on the property of the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street, the most recent a deadly one that happened on Saturday, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Driver Hospitalized After Truck Rollover on Route 4 in Farmington
The driver of a truck that rolled over on Route 4 in Farmington Thursday morning was taken to the hospital. The truck rolled over on Farmington Avenue – Route 4 --and High Street. Police said it was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver was brought to Hartford Hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury
The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man injured in Waterbury shooting over the weekend
WATERBURY – A New Britain man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury that killed one man and injured two people. The shooting was reported over the weekend at the Lit Ultra Lounge, where 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.
NBC Connecticut
Missing 2-Year-Old Hamden Girl, Father Found Safe: Police
A missing 2-year-old Hamden girl and her father have been found safe, according to police. Connecticut State Police said the child, Melody Bookert, had been missing since Sept. 4. Officers responded to Ridge Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and said family members were concerned about the whereabouts of Melody...
Eyewitness News
Student struck by driver in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
NBC Connecticut
Off-Duty Hartford Police Detective Accused of Shooting Man in Waterbury
A Hartford Police detective is accused of shooting a man in Waterbury over the weekend while he was off-duty. Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they...
Comments / 0